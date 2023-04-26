Roberts Elementary hosts INL science night

Left to right: Jarrica, Syler, and McKinley Ware stir small batches of blue slime at Family Science Night at Roberts Elementary School.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School held a Scholastic book fair April 17 through April 20. The Buy One Get One sale allowed parents to stock up on books for their home libraries and also earned books for the school.

Roberts Elementary School hosted Family Science Night in partnership with the INL on April 19. Students and their families came to the school that evening to participate in multiple science related activities. Students made blue slime using glue, borax, water, and dark blue dye. Students also were able to see some insects brought in by the Jefferson County Extension Office. They saw a tarantula, held mill worms and learned about their life cycles, and pet cockroaches. At another station, kids used toothpicks, fruit snacks and sandwich bags to create habitats and shelters for small toy animals.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.