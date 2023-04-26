Roberts Elementary hosts INL science night

ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School held a Scholastic book fair April 17 through April 20. The Buy One Get One sale allowed parents to stock up on books for their home libraries and also earned books for the school.
Roberts Elementary School hosted Family Science Night in partnership with the INL on April 19. Students and their families came to the school that evening to participate in multiple science related activities. Students made blue slime using glue, borax, water, and dark blue dye. Students also were able to see some insects brought in by the Jefferson County Extension Office. They saw a tarantula, held mill worms and learned about their life cycles, and pet cockroaches. At another station, kids used toothpicks, fruit snacks and sandwich bags to create habitats and shelters for small toy animals.
Roberts Elementary School is having penny wars April 24 through April 28. Students can bring in pennies to earn points for their grade and larger coins to use against other grades. Each day the coins will be tallied up to let students know who is in the lead. At the end of the week the competition will end and the winning grade will be announced the following week. Funds from penny wars will go towards helping the school with various needs.
Roberts City Hall will be closed on May 1.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on April 27 will be all about dinosaurs! The children will also receive flyers for the dinosaur exhibit currently at the Museum of Idaho. This will be the last story time for the spring as the library begins gearing up for the summer reading program.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s choice is an alternate reality book. The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi is a tale of a heist by an unlikely group. Their target is a magical object that has ties to their homelands. The characters are multifaceted and the book is fast paced.
Happy Birthday to Christopher Ditzig, Kade Robison and Marie Gokey. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 27 — Cindy Curran, Elijah Putnam, Jasmine Garcia, Karen Maritt, Karol Poston and Sara Sharp; April 28 — Dianne Berrett, Kendal Jackson, Leslie Scoggins, Marian Martin, Mckayla LeCheminant, Paul Birch, Sean Chavez, Taylor Barnes, Tenlee Sally Lounsbury and Tina Bradley; April 29 — Aaron Balster and Eastyn Lang; April 30 — Judy Polatis; May 1 — Heather Brown; May 2 — Elaine Robison.
Happy Anniversary to Trevor and Jasmine Albertson on April 27.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: April 27 — Taco Pie, corn, fruit choice and milk variety; April 28 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, fruit choice and milk variety; May 1 — Chili with chips, fruit choice and milk variety; May 2 — Pepperoni Calzone, Salad with broccoli, cookie, fruit choice and milk variety; May 3 — Scrambled eggs, French Toast sticks, Vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
