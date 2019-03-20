ROBERTS—The city holds a community potluck luncheon at the Roberts Community Center on the second Wednesday of every month at 12 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Potluck dishes are encouraged, and cash donations are welcome, with proceeds going towards the community food bank held every fourth Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Mustang Center.
The Roberts Community Luau is coming up on April 26, this event is a wonderful way to come out of winter hibernation and rejoin the community in preparation for spring. The luau will be held at the Mustang Center in the gym, time to be determined. The buffet dinner will feature a whole roast pig, chicken, rice pilaf, potatoes, pineapple upside down cake, and more. The decorations will be tropical island themed, with Polynesian décor, tropical drinks, and possibly some grass skirts. As always there will be a raffle. All proceeds raised from this event will go towards the Mustang Center maintenance. Volunteers and donations are always welcome and needs, please contact Gale at City Hall for more information on how to get involved.
With all of the snow melting from this long winter, the city is asking for citizen’s help in helping this melting process along. If you live near a street drain, please keep it clean and open so that the water can drain down. Anywhere you can help water flow away from pavement is very helpful. With the snow starting to clear away, trash that has accumulated throughout the winter is starting to become unburied. The big dumpster next to the fire station is available to city residents and businesses. To make an appointment to get in to make a trash drop, please call City Hall a day or two ahead. If you need assistance with larger items, the city may be able to help with that. Scrap metal and appliances provide the city with funds for Market Lake Day.
Roberts Elementary will be holding their Penny Wars fundraiser on March 25 to April 5. Each class will have their own container for collecting money. To gain points, they will add pennies and bills to their class container. There is a twist, however. They can sabotage other classroom’s points by adding silver coins to their class container. All pennies and bills add to their classroom total, and all silver coins subtract from their classroom’s total. The goal is simple, the most points wins! The prize will be a movie party for the class with the most points. The funds will go toward school needs.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: March 20—Presley Louise Wright, Morgan Smith; March 21—Dorothy Jo Allen, Lester Hook; March 22—Joan Marshall; March 24—Corissa Welch, Parker Riley Robison; March 26—Vickie Kent, Kirstin Henderson.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: March 25—Crispy corn dog, bandit pork and beans; March 26—Chef’s chicken fried beef w/ brown gravy, spudzilla mashed potatoes, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
If you have any information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.