Roberts Elementary School celebrates Children's Day

ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School students put on a multicultural celebration concert on April 24 as part of their celebration of El Dia del Niño (Children’s Day). Children’s Day is celebrated in many countries. Students at Roberts Elementary School celebrated by experiencing traditions from many Spanish cultures. They spent the morning playing games from those countries including Loteria, a game similar to Bingo. They enjoyed tasting different foods and traditional drinks. One of the kids’ favorites activities was smashing Cascarones. Cascarones are egg shells that have been dyed different colors, filled with confetti, and closed off with a piece of tissue paper. In the afternoon, the students put on a concert for their parents. Each class sang two musical numbers in Spanish from a variety of countries, often playing traditional drums, triangles or sticks or dancing a traditional dance as part of the performance. Cammy Harris, the music teacher, led them in the concert and Kort Albertson of the Rockin A band accompanied them with his guitar.
Road Construction season has begun in Roberts. Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has begun a series of bridge projects. According to ITD, this will include 11 bridges in 8 locations, some of which are in the Roberts area. As part of this project, ITD began projects along the interstate in late April, making updates to the bridges on the interstate where the Butte and Market Lake Canal crosses under it near 200 N. This is minor bridge repair and surfacing. The silica overlay being used in the project takes a couple weeks to pour and cure, so the road construction zone will continue until the bridge can be driven on. ITD is keeping Idaho 511 updated and taking some extra caution in regards to wind, as this project is in one of the areas that frequently experiences blowing dust and low visibility in Spring wind storms. The reduced lane and lane shift could pose an additional hazard in those low visibility conditions. Another bridge project began on the overpass where 400 N crosses over the interstate. 400 N is closed as a result, and traffic on the interstate is reduced to one lane in either direction. There is a detour set up for 400 N in the meantime. During the first week of construction, the bridge is being prepped for resurfacing. After that, it will also have a long pour and cure time, and the closure all together is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. There are some additional bridges in the Roberts area on the project list, but when exactly those will take place is subject to other project completion as well as other factors. Most of the other bridges will only require an epoxy overlay, which dries much quicker, and will only need a few days to cure. Idaho 511 is a source of current road closures and conditions and will be updated as changes develop.
