ROBERTS—Spring break for Roberts Elementary will be March 18-March 22.
On March 4, Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin signed an Arbor Day proclamation, declaring April 26 as Arbor Day for the city of Roberts. He urges all Roberts citizens to celebrate and support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands, as well as plant and care for trees to promote the well-being of this, and future, generations.
Roberts resident Richard Casper was recently the recipient of East Idaho News’ Feel Good Friday random act of kindness. Richard has taught hunters education, as well as served as a Boy Scout range master for many years, instilling his love of the outdoors and safe shooting with younger generations.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: March 13—Evelyn Barnes, Riley Green, Thomas Berrett, Marcos Cruz; March 14—Fred Groth, Davlynn Hannah Holloway, Dillon Justin Holloway; March 15—John Barbet, Charlie Anderson, Millie Gilchrist; March 16—Ryan Groth, Rodney Poole, Wayne Brown, Steve Rogers, Colin Berrett; March 17—Tristen Wright, Allen Padigimus, Colton Anderson, Raigen Camryn Stibal, Jason Hemmert; March 18—Thadius Berrett, Jason Welch; March 19—Trevor Taylor, Cherillee Berlin, Colton Green, Lana Egan.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: March 13—Outrageous orange chicken, chicken flavored rice, groovy green beans; March 14—Rockin’ chicken sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork & beans; March 15—Marvelous spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.