ROBERTS — As with the rest of the world, Roberts has been affected by coronavirus precautions. On March 15 Mayor BJ Berlin said, “As many are concerned over the coronavirus, I urge all to stay calm. Shortages of bottled water and toilet paper are a strange reaction. Roberts city water is safe and by many accounts, tasty. Remember flushing items other than human waste and toilet tissue will lead to sewer problems and could cause a backup into your home. Remember our elderly neighbors. They may need our help with errands and such. Be smart. Wash your hands with soap and water. If you are sick, stay home. If you have questions, we will do the best to answer them.”
On March 17, an emergency declaration was put in place as a way to be pro-active about the COVID-19 situation. Berlin said, “At this time, there is no need for additional concern. This declaration puts our city in a position to act quickly if needed. It also qualifies the city for financial assistance if needed. The City Council and I will meet early next week to see what further actions, if any, should be taken.” The mayor’s declaration of local disaster emergency document can be read on the “City of Roberts, Idaho” Facebook page.
•
Roberts Elementary, along with the rest of Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, has closed early for spring break. The recommendation is to stay at home as much as possible to avoid potential spread of sicknesses. School will tentatively re-open April 6. On the elementary school Facebook page, “Roberts Mustangs,” teachers and the principal are posting ideas to keep students engaged during this extended break.
Art teacher Candace Taylor posted a color wheel challenge, asking students to involve their whole families in finding different things around the house that were red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, to create a large color wheel, and take a picture to send her. Melinda Drowns posted links to YouTube videos that are used during counseling sessions at school to help kids get talking about how to behave in social situations. P.E. teacher Mrs. Clements posted some ideas to get active within our own homes, with games, jump rope tricks, basketball and soccer drills.
Principal Matt Hancock posted a message informing parents of measures teachers are taking to prepare items that can be shared online. He indicated that teachers and staff will be in and out of the school at various times over the break, and if any child needs to pick up school books, to please call the school to set up a time. Teachers are sending out emails with login information for students to do online homework.
•
The City of Roberts will continue to have trash picked up. The Roberts Library has been closed as a precaution, with a tentative reopening on April 6. City Hall will remain open, but citizens are asked to call before they come in, if they are feeling unwell in any way.
•
Fire alarms went off at Roberts Elementary the evening of March 16 and the fire department was dispatched. No fires were found, and it is believed to have been a false set off.
•
Bayley Mason has been forced to return home from her Dominican Republic teaching mission as a result of the virus. She will be quarantining in her own home upon her return.
•
Happy birthday to: March 26 – Vickie Kent and Kristin Henderson; March 27 – Steve Rowley, Shane Rhodehouse and Heather Gilchrist; March 28 – Brian Tomchak, Stephen Ball and Will Morris; March 29 – Dillon Garth Harris, Charles Day, Kamren Wright, Kurt Wright and Jorge Cruz; March 30 – Byron Evans, Donna Gratiot, Margaret Berlin, Jason Jacksonm Ursula Bekenstein and Balbina Gonzales; March 31 – Sidney Jo Edelmeyer.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.