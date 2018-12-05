Roberts Elementary students begin Stocking up on Kindness

ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary is currently doing a canned food drive. Students are encouraged to bring in various, non-expired canned foods to their classrooms; the class that brings the most cans will be rewarded with a popcorn/donut party later this month. The school is also starting their “Stocking Up on Kindness” challenge. The children have a different kindness challenge for each day in December. Doing an extra chore at home, picking up garbage, singing a Christmas song to someone, and writing 3 things they are grateful for are just some of the things on the calendar. As the students complete each idea, they will go down to the office and be given an ornament to help decorate the school. The school is hoping to be covered in decorations before the beginning of winter break, so look for the calendar in your student’s backpacks to help them complete their acts of kindness.
Last week for Activity Days, the Roberts 1st girls wrote letters to the missionaries to be sent out throughout the year.
Roberts school lunch as follows: Dec. 5—Outrageous orange chicken, rice, groovy green beans, Welches fruit snacks; Dec. 6—Rockin’ chicken sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; Dec. 7—Marvelous spaghetti, whole wheat breadsticks, peas’ Dec. 10—crispy corn dog, bandit pork and beans; Dec. 11—chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 5—Darin Stibal, Chance McCrea Albertson; Dec. 6—Hailey Hasterson; Dec. 7—Mitch Scott, Joey Davis, Shannon Roberts; Dec. 8—April Rayne Tafoya; Dec. 9—Kitty Peterson, Byron Wood, Jaycee Lounsbury, Patty Lenon; Dec. 10—Taylor Sorenson, Isabelle Sakaya Berrett; Dec. 11—Hannah Bell.
