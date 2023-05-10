Roberts Elementary students raise over $1,000 for school

{span}A tractor breaks ground along 400 N near Roberts.{/span}

 Kara Welch / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — The late start to spring means farmers are planting as quickly as possible, planting seeds and faith that fall rain and frost will hold off long enough for a harvest. Some farmers express concerns as to whether they should plant at all, and others say they worry potatoes and grain will be ready at the same time. Despite those worries, the warmer days, longer sunlight and better surface irrigation water outlook have brought a happiness to the valley that has been dormant the last few months.

Roberts Elementary School concluded their penny wars fundraiser on April 28. Each grade competed against the others to raise funds — but the catch was that while pennies and bills were positive, silver coins were negative. Each day students would get a recap of the current standings and the next day the leading teams would be bombarded with silver coins in their receptacles while pennies filled the others. By the final day, every grade finished in the positives with at least 3,000 points. The final reigning champions were the second graders with 28,819 points followed closely by fifth grade with 26,363 points. Kindergarten had often led the pack during the week, but as Thursday evening’s leaders they were hit hard with silver coins Friday and rounded out in third place with 12,944 points. The winning grade will receive a party complete with treats and the opportunity to wear pajamas to school. The penny wars brought in $1,158 for the school.


