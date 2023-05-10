Roberts Elementary students raise over $1,000 for school

ROBERTS — The late start to spring means farmers are planting as quickly as possible, planting seeds and faith that fall rain and frost will hold off long enough for a harvest. Some farmers express concerns as to whether they should plant at all, and others say they worry potatoes and grain will be ready at the same time. Despite those worries, the warmer days, longer sunlight and better surface irrigation water outlook have brought a happiness to the valley that has been dormant the last few months.
Roberts Elementary School concluded their penny wars fundraiser on April 28. Each grade competed against the others to raise funds — but the catch was that while pennies and bills were positive, silver coins were negative. Each day students would get a recap of the current standings and the next day the leading teams would be bombarded with silver coins in their receptacles while pennies filled the others. By the final day, every grade finished in the positives with at least 3,000 points. The final reigning champions were the second graders with 28,819 points followed closely by fifth grade with 26,363 points. Kindergarten had often led the pack during the week, but as Thursday evening’s leaders they were hit hard with silver coins Friday and rounded out in third place with 12,944 points. The winning grade will receive a party complete with treats and the opportunity to wear pajamas to school. The penny wars brought in $1,158 for the school.
The Roberts Elementary School PTO will hold their final meeting of the school year on May 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the school. This meeting will include elections for the President, Vice President, and Secretary for the 2023-2024 school year. These positions are fundamental to fundraiser including the Halloween Carnival and other events that the school and community enjoy. Anyone who wishes to run for one of the positions should contact the school and ask to be put in touch with a member of the current PTO presidency. The school can be reached at 208-228-3111.
Librarian’s Pick: This week we take a look at Mother Bruce by Ryan T. Higgins. Bruce is a bear who loves to eat eggs, but unlike most bears he cooks them in exquisite dishes before eating them. Then one day some goose eggs hatch before he can cook them! To his disgust the little geese think he is their mother. Bruce tries his hardest to get rid of the goslings in this hysterical tale full of humor for kids and little one liners that make adults chuckle as well. Mother Bruce is the first book in a series by the same name.
Happy Birthday to Janessa Sharp, Jared Marshall, Jason Eldridge, John Easter, Kory Vance, Ron Crofts and Ryan Buxton. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 11 — Whitney Cooley; May 14 — Ann Albertson and Claude Scheelke; May 15 — Anothony Berrett, Charles Wells, James Andher and Judy Garner; May 16 — Aadynn James and Chris Padigimus.
Happy Anniversary to Mitch and Annette Scott on May 12, Stephen and Emily Hoadley on May 13 and Gordan and Lana Egan on May 16.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: May 11 — Taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk variety; May 12 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit snacks, orange and milk variety; May 15 — Sweet & Sour chicken, rice, green beans, fruit choice and milk variety; May 16 — Chicken drumsticks, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, broccoli, fruit choice and milk variety; May 17 — Pizza Ripper, salad with broccoli, cookie, fruit choice and milk variety.
