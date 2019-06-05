ROBERTS— Roberts Elementary had an eventful last week of school. On May 28, the students had field day, which included different game stations ran by parent volunteers, as well as tug o’ war and relay races with the whole school. The day ended in popsicles brought by the PTO.
On May 29 was the fifth grade spotlight, which highlights the fifth graders before they move onto middle school the next year. The spotlight occurred during the regular school assembly.
On May 30 was the talent show. There were cartwheels, magic acts, yo-yo trick, dance routines, karate, as well as other acts. The student body was supportive of each performance, giving rounds of applause and cheering. On May 31 was the final awards ceremony, where students were awarded with math, reading and Spanish achievements, as well as attendance and citizenship awards. The school year ended with a slideshow of pictures from different events throughout the school year, as well as a final farewell to Roberts Elementary principal Teresa Codling. Codling will be replacing Richard Howard as South Fork Elementary School principal, according to the Jefferson Star.
For Memorial Day, local veterans and community members gathered for a flag raising ceremony at the Roberts Cemetery. Later in the day, The Padigimus and Wright families met at the cemetery to clean headstones and place small flags in remembrance of loved ones.
There will be a free lunch program held throughout the summer at Roberts Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting June 3. School-aged children in need of lunch are welcome to come grab a sack lunch during that time.
The Roberts Community Church will be having their Vacation Bible School on June 17-21 from 1-3 at the church meeting hall. Children grades K-5 are invited to attend; there will be a signup sheet on the first day.
