Roberts experiences first signs of flooding as temperatures rise

ROBERTS— High winds, wet snow, rain and temperatures in the 40s on March 14 and 15 created mild flooding in the Roberts rural and city areas. Some roads were under water in places, water pooled in low spots, but overall the flooding has not yet been severe. The slushy conditions did create some difficulty for motorists as deep, packed snow turned soft. Some residents worked to clear snow and ice dams off of roofs and away from foundations. Cooler temperatures rolled in slowing the melt later in the week. The majority of the winter’s abundant snow remains however, with future flooding possible. Jefferson county is offering free sandbag fill. They do not provide the bags. For more and current information about sandbag fill times and locations, check the Jefferson County Facebook page or contact the county.
There will be a Russian Olive Control workshop at the Lewisville Community Center located at 3451 E 480 N on March 27 at 7:00 p.m. Ron Patterson from the University of Idaho will talk about permanently removing these trees. A Soil, Water, and Conservation Commission representative will provide information on grant money for removal costs. The workshop is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Linda Patterson at 208-745-6664 ext. 4.
The City of Roberts lifted the boil order on March 14. More information on the resolution and plans going forward can be found on the city’s website, cityofrobertsidaho.gov.
The Roberts Lions Club is currently accepting scholarship applications from High School Seniors. The deadline to apply is April 15. Applications are available in the counselor’s offices of the local high schools or can be obtained from Aimee Allen. She can be reached at 208-270-3462.
Kobe Jackson married Olivia Talbot in Nevada on Feb. 4. There will be an open house celebrating the marriage at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roberts on March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Roberts City Library will be closed on March 23. As a result, there will not be story time this week.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s feature is Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. A haunting story of an abandoned child growing up in the marshes of North Carolina collides with a murder-mystery in this fictional novel. Recently made into a movie, this is an opportunity to read the book and watch the popular film it inspired.
Happy Birthday to Joan Marshall. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 23 — MattaLyn Galbraith; March 24 — Corissa Welch, Parker Robison, Paul Raul and Sarah Gregston; March 26 — Vicki Kent; March 27 — Heather Gilchrist, Shane Rhodehouse and Steve Rowley; March 28 — Brian Tomchak, Kendra Waddell and Will Morris.
Happy Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Cody Merrill; Mr. & Mrs. Frank Barnes and Mr. and Mrs. Rey Bush on March 23, and Mr. & Mrs. Darren Bradley on March 26.
Roberts Elementary School will not have classes March 20 — 24 for Spring Break.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: March 27 — Rib Q sandwich, broccoli, fruit choice and milk variety; March 28 — Chicken fried beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, green beans, fruit choice and milk variety; March 29 — Spaghetti w/sauce, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
