Roberts experiences first signs of flooding as temperatures rise

Some roads were under water in places as rain, wet snow and higher temperatures affected Roberts. Pictured above, a large pool of water covered a portion of 2880 E in Roberts.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS— High winds, wet snow, rain and temperatures in the 40s on March 14 and 15 created mild flooding in the Roberts rural and city areas. Some roads were under water in places, water pooled in low spots, but overall the flooding has not yet been severe. The slushy conditions did create some difficulty for motorists as deep, packed snow turned soft. Some residents worked to clear snow and ice dams off of roofs and away from foundations. Cooler temperatures rolled in slowing the melt later in the week. The majority of the winter’s abundant snow remains however, with future flooding possible. Jefferson county is offering free sandbag fill. They do not provide the bags. For more and current information about sandbag fill times and locations, check the Jefferson County Facebook page or contact the county.

There will be a Russian Olive Control workshop at the Lewisville Community Center located at 3451 E 480 N on March 27 at 7:00 p.m. Ron Patterson from the University of Idaho will talk about permanently removing these trees. A Soil, Water, and Conservation Commission representative will provide information on grant money for removal costs. The workshop is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Linda Patterson at 208-745-6664 ext. 4.


