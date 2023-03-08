Roberts faces boil order and shelter in place order in the same week

ROBERTS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an official Boil Order for the city of Roberts on Feb. 25 in response to the presence of E.coli found in some samples of the city’s water. The DEQ continued to conduct additional testing and monitoring, and provided corrective actions to the city. Residents were provided with guidelines for boiling and using city water as well as information on E.coli symptoms. It is unclear when the boil order will be lifted, but information regarding the order and its current status can be found on the city’s webpage, cityofrobertsidaho.gov. The city began distributing cases of bottled water to residents from city hall and taking water to those who could not pick it up themselves. Neighbors checked on each other and went together to pick up water from city hall, businesses and community members not on city utilities offered water to others, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated a truckload of water on Wednesday, March 1. The truckload of water consisted of 18 pallets of water and was shipped from the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jefferson County Weed Control came to the Roberts Mustang Center with a forklift to unload the pallets. Some of the donated water was also provide to the Roberts Elementary School. The Roberts Elementary School also took precautions as a result of the boil order with food in some cases being prepared at other places in the district and brought in, all drinking fountains turned off or blocked, hand sanitizer provided to staff and students and bottled water provided for drinking.
On Monday Feb. 27, yet another winter storm bustled in during the early morning hours prompting the closure of Roberts Elementary School, though the rest of the district remained open. Although the gusts calmed and the sun shone in the afternoon, Tuesday morning ushered in another severe storm. Roberts Elementary School opened and buses ran in the morning, but parents were warned prior to pick up that afternoon buses may not be able to run west of the interstate and rural families were given the option to keep children home with an excused absence. As afternoon approached, it became clear the increasing winds were creating a dangerous situation. Parents of Roberts students were sent messages from the school district and the transportation department urging them to pick their children up from all Jefferson County Schools immediately as white-out conditions made travel difficult and deep snow made some roads impassable.
