ROBERTS—The Halloween carnival put on by the Roberts Elementary PTO was a huge success. The Roberts Lions Club was so generous and volunteered their time by serving all of the food. The FCCLA Hispanic club at Rigby High School volunteered their time by coming to run all of the carnival games for the children. The raffle items ranged from everything from local gas station gift cards, to bread baskets, to toys. The Prize room gave children the opportunity to pick out their own prizes with the tickets they won at the games. Over all everything ran so smoothly, and the PTO was able to raise $3,300 to go towards classroom needs as well as field trips.
The Roberts Garden Club put away their flower containers for the year. They would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals around town that diligently watered them all spring and summer to help keep our little town a little brighter.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Nov. 7—Linda Kae Eldridge; Nov. 8—Glenna Gilchrist, Jaden Jackson, Katrina Davis, Marjorie Day, Michelle Robison, Shirlee Holm; Nov. 9—Samantha Peterson, Sam Hemmert; Nov. 10—Belinda Putnsm, Adam Bell; Nov. 11—Dash Buck, Chandler Blade Stoker, Jake Robison, Klint Archie Jackson; Nov. 12—Afton Nukaya, Brenan Robison, Todd Sharp; Nov. 13—Clifford Johnson, Krystal Van Leuvan, Warren Albertson, Cheryl Buck.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 9—Tim and Aerin Wright; Nov. 13—Kortny and Ann Albertson.
