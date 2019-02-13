ROBERTS—The Jefferson County Assessor’s office is holding property tax reduction circuit breaker meetings this week and next. The meetings will be held in Roberts in the meeting rooms of the Roberts Public Library on Feb. 14 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions contact the assessor’s office at 745-9215.The circuit breaker program reduces property taxes on your home and up to one acre of land for qualified residents. You must have owned and lived in your home as your primary residence in Idaho before April 15 2019. The reduction is based on your 2018 income, less medical expenses, and can be no more than $30,450. Applicants must also qualify as one of the following: 65 or older, widowed, disabled, blind, or 18 and younger and be a fatherless or motherless child. You will need proof of all income when you come into apply: a copy of your federal income tax or social security/railroad retirement and all 1099 forms, plus any documents showing nontaxable income. You will also need proof of all medical expenses that you paid out of pocket including: doctor’s office visits, prescriptions, eye exams and glasses, physical therapy, hearing aids, dental care and premiums you paid for. To deduct medical expenses you will need to provide proof of expenses you paid out of pocket during 2018. The easiest and most convenient way to do this is to bring a year-end summary statement obtained from your doctor’s office and pharmacy.
There was public hearing held in the City Council Chambers of the Roberts City building on Feb. 12. During the meeting the council went over a new proposed ordinance to define and prohibit the use of mobile electronic devices while driving, to establish penalties, to allow police to stop vehicles for violations, and establish an effective date.
There have been moose and other large wildlife sightings in and throughout the area. Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin asks that you please give them their space, and enjoy their presence from a distance.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Feb. 13—Sloppy Joe meat on a hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots; Feb. 14—Award winning chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon roll; Feb. 15—Cheese zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, groovy green beans; Feb. 19—Game day pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit roll-up. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
There will be no school on Monday Feb. 18 in observance of President’s Day.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 14—Merlin Sharp, Paiten Morton; Feb. 15—Mayra Leon, Lupita Leon, Tom Buxton, Slayde Johnson, Nathan Egan; Feb. 17—Amy Rose Tafoya, Kirk Polatis, Brittany Buck, Rick Weighall.
