Roberts hosts community Christmas party

ROBERTS — The Roberts community Christmas party was last week. Due to unforeseen circumstances with the Mustang Events Center, the party was moved last minute to the Roberts Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Community members pitched in and brought soup, rolls and desserts. Cammy Harris led the community in different verses of classic Christmas songs, and the children in a silent nativity. Santa Claus and his reindeer friend appeared toward the end of the night. Children were able to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him what they wanted for Christmas, and the reindeer passed out goody bags with candy canes and chocolates.
•
Aimee Allen has been running the community Christmas party for 11 years now. She started the event back in 2008 along with Julie Jackson and Brittany Buxton. She and her friends were reminiscing of the old elementary school programs, and wanted to see the community come together for the holidays again. In all the years it has been going, never once has there been a shortage of food, much like the classic story “Stone Soup.” Multiple others contributed, including the City of Roberts, the Roberts Lions Club, The Roberts Flower and Garden club, the Polatises, Lucy’s Pizza, Rick Lamb and young men and women from the Roberts LDS Second Ward. Everyone stayed late to pitch in and help clean up, vacuum and take trash out. Aimee is looking to pass the torch to the next group of people who would like to keep this annual tradition going. Those interested can reach out to her.
•
Happy birthday to the following: Dec. 25 – Brooke Bush, Juan Islas and Holly Beltran; Dec. 26 – Samuel Takahiro Berrett, Justin Young and Doug Putnam; Dec. 27 – Nicole Jones, Eric Raymond, Marie Wright and Heidi Harris; Dec. 28 – Larry Fielder and Cody Merrill; Dec. 29 – Jose Gudino, Patricia Edelmeyer, Koden Jackson and Elise Padigimus; Dec. 30 – Annette Scott, Mark Hyndman, Michelle Ritchie, Seth Rawson, Damien Lamb and Eric Lewis; Dec. 31 – Britton Berrett.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.