ROBERTS—A fire broke out in the early hours of Feb. 15, at the home of Janet Richardson of Bear Island in Roberts. The fire was unable to be stopped, and quickly engulfed the home, leaving behind a skeleton that used to be a house. Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said upon arrival the two-story home was engulfed inflames. The single occupant, Janet Richardson, was able to evacuate unharmed. Anderson said the cause of the fire might have been due to ashes from a wood stove not disposed of properly.Responding departments included Roberts Fire,Central Fire and Ammon Fire.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Feb. 20—Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun; Feb. 21—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, golden fries with ketchup, baby carrots; Feb. 22—Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, groovy green beans; Feb. 25—Pulled pork sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; Feb. 26—Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 20—Wendy Thorpe; Feb. 22—Ben Murr; Feb. 23—Bennie James Cooley, Susan Munson, William Anhder, Nicholas Richins, Isabella Gonzalez; Feb. 24—Jordan Allen, Amanda Buck; Feb. 26—Angie Jackson, Bridger Edelemeyer, Trent Sargent, Shanna Austin.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.