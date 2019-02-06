ROBERTS—Parent teacher conferences were held last week at Roberts Elementary. As is the custom, the PTO provided dinner for one night, and the faculty chose dinner the second night. Teachers were available to talk to parents about their students’ progress, as well as new programs available for at home use. The Spanish Immersion Program has made a new program available for at home Spanish practice, called Imagine Español. The second graders have started using a typing program called TypingClub, to help teach them how to type correctly without looking at their fingers. You can contact your student’s teacher for more information on how to use these programs in your home.
Roberts 1st Ward will be holding Enrichment night Feb. 21 at 6:30 pm, with the theme of “Special Valentine Social”. Food will be provided as they delve into family history work, showing love for the past, present, and future. The ward is asked to bring their smart phones or tablets.
Roberts 2nd Ward will be holding a Girl’s Night Out Enrichment activity, with the theme of “Loving Your Spouse” Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 6—Taylei Ann Smuin; Feb. 7—Rebecca Harkness, Patricia Wells Noble, Ryan Welch, Casey Anderson, Kimberly Madsen; Feb. 8—Gene Wise; Feb. 9—Bradley Holm, Jessey Albertson, Alex Easter; Feb. 10—Lianne Buxton, Dorothy Hemmert; Feb. 11—Haylie Anderson, Ryan Simon; Feb. 12—Creeson Murdock, Jill Dvorks.
