ROBERTS — The Roberts Elementary School PTO will meet April 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the school. Parents and guardians who have not attended previous meetings but would like to get involved are always welcome.
The Lions Club preparing for the scholarship dinner on June 16. Anyone who would like to donate items to the raffle should contact Aimee Allen at 208-270-3462 or Sally Lounsbury at 208-690-9925.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold worldwide general conference on April 1 and 2. As a result, there will not be regular meetings held on April 2. The broadcast of general conference is available online in multiple languages at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, The Gospel Library App, the General Conference YouTube Channel. All sessions are two hours. Everyone, of all faiths, is invited to listen and/or watch.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library will begin a series on animals children can see at the Idaho Falls Zoo! On March 30 children will hear nonfiction and fiction books about Penguins. There will also be continued emphasis on Nursery Rhymes.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s pick is a Spanish title. El Dia de la Luna (Day of the Moon) by Graciela Limon is a story of loves forbidden by the barriers of race, religion, culture and money.
Happy Birthday to Charles Day, Dillon Harris, Jorge Cruz, Kamren Wright and Kurt Wright. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 30 — Balbina Gonzales, Byron Evans, Donna Gratiot, Jason Jackson and Ursula Benkenstein; March 31 — Evelyn Barzee and Sydney Jo Edelmayer; April 1 — Briken Beddes and Kaydence Arnold; April 2 — McCoy Jackson; April 4 — Atlyss Sharp, Cody Kapple, Danna Beckman and Kadeon Hendrian.
Happy Anniversary today to Mr. & Mrs. Ryan Sharp. Happy Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Charles Day on April 3.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: March 30 — Roll your own taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk variety; March 31 — Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fresh oranges, fruit snacks and milk variety; April 3-5 — To Be Announced.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.