ROBERTS — The Roberts Elementary School PTO will meet April 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the school. Parents and guardians who have not attended previous meetings but would like to get involved are always welcome.

The Lions Club preparing for the scholarship dinner on June 16. Anyone who would like to donate items to the raffle should contact Aimee Allen at 208-270-3462 or Sally Lounsbury at 208-690-9925.


