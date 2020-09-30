ROBERTS — Spud harvest is well underway in Roberts. Despite high winds in the area last week, Roberts farmers pushed forward with digging potatoes. With low visibility due to dust, some semis were stuck waiting on country roads until it was safe enough to see.
Beverly Horton had a hound dog show up at her home last week, and after a couple days of the pup sticking around, Mrs. Horton grew concerned about the dog’s fate. She called neighbors and friends, giving the description to be passed along. Luckily, the dog’s owner came looking before too long, picking him up from the Hortons.
The Roberts library board is hopeful to get the library back up and running with regular hours and an increase in programs. They will meet to rewrite some by laws, before posting for a new librarian.
With Jefferson Joint School District #251 looking at going to a four day, in-person learning schedule, with one day being an online learning day, the district is asking parents for their opinion on whether Monday or Friday would be a better distance learning day. To take the survey, please check your PowerSchool email.
Roberts Elementary PTO president Jana Mills is working on putting together a social distance Halloween Carnival. The PTO’s current plan, weather permitting, is to hold an outdoor carnival towards the end of October, in front of the Mustang Center. The plan is to have food booths from local businesses and drink places, to give patrons multiple options.
Happy birthday to the following: Oct. 1 – Michelle Long, Cheryl Dianne Thorpe; Oct. 2 – Dalon Albertson; Oct. 3 – James Bradley, Ronnie Berrett, Allen Barzee, Fransico Leon; Oct. 4 – Eddy Johnson, Camorah Jeen Murdock, Avon Wilde; Oct. 6 – Timothy John Wright.
Happy anniversary to the following: Oct. 1 – Riley and Michelle Robison; Oct. 6 – Ian and Marie Wright.
