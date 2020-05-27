ROBERTS — Neva Fern Robbins Lords, known as Fern, passed away May 12 at her home in Roberts at the age of 87. Her family gathered at the Roberts Senior Center May 16 for funeral services and lunch, with a graveside memorial at the Roberts cemetery.
•
The Roberts Lions Club announced their patriotism essay winners for this year. First grade: First place goes to Wells; Fourth grade: First place goes to Laken, second place goes to Coraline, third place goes to Addison; Fifth grade: First place goes to Tylee, second place goes to Leticia, third place goes to Jade. The winners all received Walmart gift cards.
•
There have been complaints about 4 wheelers and dirtbikes running through town. The city would like to remind everyone that these vehicles still must obey all traffic laws, and failure to do so will result in a citation.
•
There will be no Memorial Day service at Roberts Cemetery this year.
•
Happy birthday to: May 20 – Trevor Walker and Riley Timmous; May 21 – Rey Bush; May 22 – Logyn Garth Harris, Mike Janson and Maria Linares; May 23 – Treyson Sharp; May 24 – Paryz Alvarez and Clay Darin Cottle; May 26 – Donna Snarr, Kendra Scrivner and Ryan Jensen; May 27 – Kaden Robison and Breeann Fullmer; May 28 – Kevin Rhodehouse, Cloy Wilde, Emma Harkness and Shelli Scott; May 29 – Paige Padigimus, Ethan Wallace Harris, Dean Zollinger, Heather Albertson, Traecen Jackson and Bill Ledvina; May 30 – Linda MacIsaac, Jennifer Wood, Kourtni Scrivner and Eliza Ahnder.
•
Happy anniversary to the following: May 20 – Jessey and Shannon Albertson; May 26 – Ryan and Brittany Buxton; May 28 – Doug and Belinda Putnam; May 29 – Charles and Marie Wells; May 30 – Laroy and Margaret Hillman.
•
