ROBERTS — The Roberts Lions Club held their annual scholarship dinner on June 16 at the Mustang Park in Roberts. About 100 people attended the dinner and raffle event. The fundraiser brought in a little over $3,500. Scholarship recipients for 2023 were also announced that evening, with Jaqueline Perez and Lili Allen each receiving a $1,000 scholarship. The Lions Club district governor, Cliff Hart, and Vice District Governor, Sue Kenney, were both in attendance. The Lions Club would like to thank everyone who donated funds or items for the raffle, attended the dinner or helped in any way. Anyone who was not able to attend the dinner but would still like to make a donation may do so by contacting Aimee Allen, Roberts Lions Club President, at 208-270-3462.
Road Construction continues on the interstate near Roberts this Summer. The bridges over the Butte and Market Lake Canal near 200 N have reopened to two lanes in each direction. The 400 N overpass has also reopened, just as work begins on the overpass at 627N. This overpass is the Roberts exit. Construction has reduced the overpass to one narrow lane, and four temporary traffic lights have been brought in to control traffic through the construction zone. There is a light on each off ramp and also on each end of the overpass. Drivers should expect delays. New construction has also begun on the bridges over the Butte and Market Lake Canal near the Roberts exit, 627 N. This has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction,
The Roberts City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.
The Roberts column did not appear in the Jefferson Star last week, so happy belated birthdays to the following: June 28 — Bruce Wilde, Jasmine Albertson Walker and Tina Bradley; June 30 — Dennis Jackson, Jace Amy, Shannon Albertson and Colt Merrill; July 1 — Ann Wood, Jose Carrillo and Livia Padigimus; July 2 — Chelsea Wilde, Rhonda Smith and Gracie Marshall; July 3 — Devan Lee Stibal and Guadalupe Alvarez; July 4 — Matt Robison and Raymundo Cruz.
Happy Birthday to Cassi Murdock and Terry Cooley. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 6 — Mateo Garcia; July 7 — Benson Robison, Brandi Jackson, Shae Lowe and Mateo Garcia; July 8 — Robert Steven Bell, Diamond Garcia, Wyatt Lowe and Connell Hebdon; July 9 — Melissa Lamb and Rick Sorenson; July 10 — Alex Padigimus, Ramon Tafoya, Brandon Alvarez, Travis Aicher and Juan Manuel Vazques, July 11 — Rylinn Lowe and Crystal Anderson.
Happy Anniversary on July 7 — Alex and Holly Anhder, July 10 — David and Beverly Richins and Travis and Jennie Aicher.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
