ROBERTS — The Roberts Lions Club held their annual scholarship dinner on June 16 at the Mustang Park in Roberts. About 100 people attended the dinner and raffle event. The fundraiser brought in a little over $3,500. Scholarship recipients for 2023 were also announced that evening, with Jaqueline Perez and Lili Allen each receiving a $1,000 scholarship. The Lions Club district governor, Cliff Hart, and Vice District Governor, Sue Kenney, were both in attendance. The Lions Club would like to thank everyone who donated funds or items for the raffle, attended the dinner or helped in any way. Anyone who was not able to attend the dinner but would still like to make a donation may do so by contacting Aimee Allen, Roberts Lions Club President, at 208-270-3462.

Road Construction continues on the interstate near Roberts this Summer. The bridges over the Butte and Market Lake Canal near 200 N have reopened to two lanes in each direction. The 400 N overpass has also reopened, just as work begins on the overpass at 627N. This overpass is the Roberts exit. Construction has reduced the overpass to one narrow lane, and four temporary traffic lights have been brought in to control traffic through the construction zone. There is a light on each off ramp and also on each end of the overpass. Drivers should expect delays. New construction has also begun on the bridges over the Butte and Market Lake Canal near the Roberts exit, 627 N. This has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction,


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.