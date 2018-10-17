ROBERTS—The Roberts Lions Club has been a part of our community for over 60 years, and recently a huge project has been completed! The Mustang Center now proudly boasts a walking/bike path around the field! The Lions Club has worked really hard on this project, as well as many others throughout the years. The Lions Club will be holding a celebration Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Roberts Community/ Senior Center.
Hireable Haunts, the haunted attraction held at the Mustang Center, opened October 5. A portion of every ticket sold goes towards repair and maintenance of the Mustang Center.
The City of Roberts would like to remind everyone about snow and parking ordinances, with snowy weather on the horizon. Vehicles within city limits left on the streets may be ticketed or towed. The mayor will post the snow rules on the city Facebook page, so be sure to follow them.
The Roberts Food Bank is the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Mustang Events Center. Donations of food or money can be brought to City Hall.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 17—Alexa Ahnder, Kayla Horkley; Oct. 19—Anita Cottle, Sandra Tomchak, Mark Lounsbury, Tyler Berkenstein; Oct. 20—Aerin Wright, Leona Jones; Oct. 21—Shyann Harris, Bob Gokey, Dennis Snarr, Megan Madsen; Oct. 22- Ky R. Harris, J.C. Graeber, Andrew Jason Sharp, Norma Peterson; Oct. 23—Manjit Kaur, Adrian Murr, Betty Walker, SkyLyn Buck, Jackie Jackson.
