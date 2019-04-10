ROBERTS—The Roberts Luau is scheduled for April 26. A buffet featuring a whole pig, chicken, rice pilaf, potatoes and pineapple upside down cake is included with admission. All proceeds are used to help support the Mustang Event Center. For more information contact Gale at City Hall at 208-228-3220.
•
There will be no school on April 19 due to a teacher professional day.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: April 10—Sonja Padigimus, Gordan Egan, Aleeya Gratiot, Tylee Gratiot; April 11—Rosalva Leon; April 12—Laurie Albertson, Michael Berrett; April 13—Alvie Day, Billie Ann Day; April 14—Brent Berrett, Gale Scrivner, Michael Allen Peterson, Aubrey Lynn Sharp; April 15—Kellen Beck, Loren Lounsbury; April 16—Ethan Harkness, Ian Wright, Ryan Nukaya, Toby Albertson.
•
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: April 15—Wesley and Elaine Albertson.
•
Roberts Elementary School lunch as follows: April 10—Turkey and cheese sandwich on a whole grain bun, x-ray vision carrots; April 11—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, golden fries with ketcup, baby carrots; April 12—Popcorn chicken, tater tots, green beans; April 15—Pulled pork sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; April 16—Ham slice, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake with frosting.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.