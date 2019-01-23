Roberts math night rescheduled for Thursday

ROBERTS—One of the Jefferson School District 251 buses slid off the road last week near the Osgood gas station and into a semi-truck. The semi had also slid off the road onto the wrong side and was parked there while the driver was putting chains on in order to make it up the hill. No one was injured; all 17 students on the bus were safe and picked up by parents and neighbors. The bus driver kept the children calm and entertained while they waited for parents and the tow truck. One student was quoted as saying: “This was the slowest accident I’ve ever been in.” Efforts to acquire an incident report from the sheriffs office were unsuccessful.
Roberts Elementary had to cancel their scheduled math night, due to bad weather, and instead will be holding it on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. The students and their families will be participating in math-themed escape rooms, split up by grade. It is imperative that families be there on time, because the games start at 6:15, if a student is late, they won’t be able to enter the room and will have to wait until snacks are served.
Roberts Elementary School lunch as follows: Jan. 23—Super hero taco, pirate’s pick golden corn; Jan. 24—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork & beans; Jan. 25—Super beef nachos, fresh veggies; Jan. 28—Burrito blaster w/ salsa, x-ray vision carrots, cookies; Jan. 29—Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes w/ chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 23—Brady Jones, Leticia Cruz, Wylie Morton, Vail Van Leuvan; Jan. 24—Tim Ibarra, Kurt Benkenstein; Jan. 25—Mark Albertson, Jazmin Harvey; Jan. 26—Candace Balster; Jan. 27—Mirana Harris, Dave Robison, Laurie Berrett; Jan. 28—Anthony Merrill, Brady Sloan; Jan. 29—Jodi Gebraowski, Braeden Harkness.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.