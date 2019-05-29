Roberts 2nd grader takes first in state essay contest

ROBERTS—The Robert’s Lion’s Club invited students at Roberts Elementary grades 1 through 5 to write a patriotism essay and enter it into their contest. The topic for this year’s essay was ‘Who is My Greatest American Hero and Why”. Students were encouraged to discuss the theme at school and in their homes. The winners were presented with gift cards and certificates of achievement at their school assembly. Winners are as follows: Second grade, 1st place- Kloee Jacobs. Third grade, 1st place- Coraline Wright, 2nd place- Laken Kelley, 3rd place- Anni Berrett. Fourth grade, 1st place- Koden Jackson, 2nd place- Cheyenne Jackson, 3rd place- Abigail Wilcox. The Lions Club then sent the essays to the District Lion’s 39E to compete. At districts, Anni Berrett placed 1st and received a $50 check. Kloee Jacobs placed 2nd and received a $25 check. Their essays were then sent on to the Lions Club 39E and 39W competition, which includes most of Idaho. Kloee Jacobs placed 1st and will receive another check for $50 in Sun Valley where she has been invited to read her essay. All of the winners of the Lions Club essay and peace poster contests have been invited to ride in the Market Lake Day parade on the Lions Club float on July 20 at 11 am.
•
The Roberts City Library held their second annual Kids Fair last week. There were games, food, and a raffle with items donated from community members, as well as a bounce house. All proceeds go towards to children’s section of the library, which includes new books, decorations, and shelves.
•
The Roberts Community Church held their annual rummage sale last week. All proceeds go towards Vacation Bible School that will begin in June.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: May 29—Ethan Wallace Harris, Dean Zollinger, Heather Albertson, Traecen Jackson, Paige Padigimus, Bill Ledvina; May 30—Linda Macisaac, Jennifer Wood, Kourtni Scrivner, Eliza Anhder.
•
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: May 29—Charles and Marie Wells.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.