Roberts prepares for Market Lake Day

Rapunzel Karlinsey reads to a groups of kids during the Summer Reading Program on July 6 on the lawn of the Roberts City Library.

 KARA WELCH - Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — The Roberts City Library kicked off the summer reading program on July 6. The adventure started with a fun sidewalk chalk challenge that included popping “bubbles, climbing a vine, and spinning around before entering the building. Kids enjoyed sitting outside in the shade of the library’s large trees while listening to 3 stories read by guest reader Rapunzel Karlinsey. After reading, kids participated in crafts and activities and received a summer reading Bingo challenge to take home for completion throughout the summer. The summer reading program will continue to be held on Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. at the library. All ages are welcome.

Librarian’s Pick: A popular fiction story turned movie, The Help by Kathryn Stocket is a witty tale of women in 1962 in a southern town who refuse to stay within the social rules forced on them simply because they are women, some of whom are black. As they band together for a clandestine project, they are all at risk.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.