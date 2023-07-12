Roberts prepares for Market Lake Day

ROBERTS — The Roberts City Library kicked off the summer reading program on July 6. The adventure started with a fun sidewalk chalk challenge that included popping “bubbles, climbing a vine, and spinning around before entering the building. Kids enjoyed sitting outside in the shade of the library’s large trees while listening to 3 stories read by guest reader Rapunzel Karlinsey. After reading, kids participated in crafts and activities and received a summer reading Bingo challenge to take home for completion throughout the summer. The summer reading program will continue to be held on Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. at the library. All ages are welcome.
Librarian’s Pick: A popular fiction story turned movie, The Help by Kathryn Stocket is a witty tale of women in 1962 in a southern town who refuse to stay within the social rules forced on them simply because they are women, some of whom are black. As they band together for a clandestine project, they are all at risk.
Market Lake Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The parade will begin at Roberts Elementary School, with line up in the parking lot at 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to enter the parade can register at the line up with one of the volunteers. The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the route will continue south on 2858 E until turning east onto 650N, concluding at the intersection of 2880E. The parade will be immediately followed by kid games and vendors, and music and karaoke will also start at 4:30 p.m. continuing until 6:30 p.m. The Beer Garden will open at 5:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. the street dance starts, with live music from ROOKE. The celebration will conclude with fireworks, which will begin at 10:00 p.m.
A pickup truck hit a train at the Highway 48 crossing in Roberts at approximately 7:00 a.m. on July 6. According to information released by Jefferson County, no one was injured in the accident, but the intersection remained closed for some time while the train was inspected for damage.
Happy Birthday to Sydney Berrett, Aimee Allen, Jay Nukaya and Jason Smith. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 13 — Michelle Robison and OJ Martin; July 14 — Rajvir Kaur; July 16 — Laurinda Garcia and Nancy Santos Hernandez; July 17 — Derra Ball, Joseph Ashcraft, Cole Berrett, Kelsey Palmer, Kurt Acor, Raymond Steffen and Alyssa Taylor; July 18 — Anni Berrett, Elaine Albertson, Larry Calder, Lula Belle Davis and Cordellia Hebdon.
Happy Anniversary to Sedar and Donna Beckman. Also, Happy Anniversary to Ryan and Kim Jensen on July 13.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
