Roberts PTO awarded $3,600

ROBERTS—The Roberts Elementary PTO was awarded a grant through Northwest Farm Credit in the amount of $3,600 to go towards their playground project. Dustin Orr, from Northwest, came and presented the check to the principal, Teresa Codling, PTO president Paige Padigimus, and PTO vice president Aerin Wright. This generous donation has brought an end to the playground fundraising, and the project now moves to its next stage; the ordering of equipment.
•
Roberts city dog licenses are due in January. All dogs residing in city limits are required by ordinance to licensed annually and wear a Roberts City Dog Tag at all times.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints new two hour church schedule starts this year. Roberts 1st Ward will meet at 10:30 a.m., Roberts 2nd Ward will meet at 9 a.m., and the Singles Ward will meet at noon.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Jan. 9—Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun; Jan. 10—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, golden fries, baby carrots; Jan. 11—Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, groovy green beans; Jan. 14—Pulled pork sandwich on a whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans; Jan. 15—Chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mixed vegetables. Lunch is served with fruit and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
•
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 10—Raela Ledvina, Tavlon Smuin, Michelle Western; Jan. 11—John Simon, Alicia Dailey; Jan. 12—Dan Wakefield; Jan. 13—Mike Gebarowski, Jordyn Gebarowski, Tabis Gebarowski, Isabel; Jan. 14—Basilio Alvarez, Ashley Chavez.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.