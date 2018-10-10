ROBERTS—The Roberts Mustangs PTO has been working diligently on the playground project. So far, between $11,000 raised during school fundraisers, $40,000 from the school bond, and the recently awarded $5,000 from the Idaho Community Foundation grant, the project has now raised $56,000. The PTO also applied for the Jefferson Education Foundation grant that runs through the Rigby High School Craft Fair, and won it. The PTO is currently working on getting sponsors for the event.
Ross and Rosina Miller, of Washington, visited the Roberts/Menan area last weekend to watch the LDS General Conference with family. They spent time with Rosina’s father, Dean Zollinger, of Roberts.
