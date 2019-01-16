ROBERTS—Nicole Boyce Peebles, of Roberts, has helped put together a 3rd grade girls basketball team for the Rigby Youth Sports league. The team is made up of eight girls; Presley Peebles, Reggie Walker, Marley Markel, Lola Robison, McKenna Burtenshaw, Coraline Wright, Anni Berrett, and Laken Kelly. The girls have been practicing hard, working on dribbling, shooting, rebounding, and stealing the ball. The team calls themselves the “Roberts Rebels”. They are so excited for their first game this week.
During each weekly assembly at Roberts Elementary, the student body recites the Roberts Mustangs pledge. It goes as follows: I am proud to be a Roberts Mustang and the future of America. I have respect for myself, others, and property. There is no limit to what I can achieve. I promise to accept the challenges that will make a leader of tomorrow. I can do hard things!
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Jan. 16—Walking taco, beast mode broccoli; Jan. 17—Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots; Jan. 18—Hearty chicken soup, cheese filled breadstick, groovy green beans; Jan. 22—Game day pizza, salad with broccoli. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 16—Jonathan Quigley, Mark Kent, Amber Rae Tafoya, Sydnee Paige Bell; Jan. 17—Kenedie Balster, Mason T. Sharp, Darlin Rose Armstrong; Jan. 18—Linda Hyndman; Jan. 19—Kaycia Osterhout, Cynthia Leon; Jan. 21—Odin Drake Padigimus, Katy Taylor, Joe Cohea, Justin Hyndman, Sue Schuetz; Jan. 22—Tyler Robison.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 21—Dave and Angie Robison.
