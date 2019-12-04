ROBERTS — The Roberts First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be putting on their annual nativity on at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Elise Padigimus, primary president for the ward, is changing things up a little this year. Rather than dinner first with the nativity after, this year the nativity will be first, with dessert to follow. The primary-aged children have been practicing their lines and songs, and there will be special musical numbers from the young women, young men and bishopric.
•
The Roberts LDS Second Ward will have their nativity and dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 with a dinner served beforehand.
•
The annual community Christmas dinner will be 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Mustang Events Center. There will be music and singing, as well as dinner. Those able and interested in bringing rolls or dessert, contact Aimee Allen.
•
The City of Roberts was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality that will cover 50% of the $40,000 cost to inspect and inventory the city’s sewage pipes. This will include jet cleaning the lines and having a remotely operated camera go through the lines sending video feedback of them. This project means city may qualify for future grants and finance options. It will also allow identification of potential problems so a future plan can be discussed. Mayor B. J. Berlin said the project is expected to take two to three months.
•
Ian and Marie Wright of Roberts recently traveled to Canada, where Ian is originally from, to visit his family. The trip was a quick one; they cut it a day short to avoid a snowstorm coming through.
•
Happy birthday to the following: Dec. 4 – Tuckur Merrill, Tiffany Wright, Barbara Hyndman, Betty Berrett, Ryan Robison, Hagen Clapp and Haidon Hook; Dec. 5 – Chance McCrae Albertson and Darin Stibal; Dec. 6 – Hailey Hasterson; Dec. 7 – Mitch Scott, Joey Davis and Shannon Roberts ; Dec. 8 – April Tafoya; Dec. 9 – Kitty Peterson, Byron Wood, Jaycee Lounsbury and Patty Lenon.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.