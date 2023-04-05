ROBERTS — The Market Lake Cemetery roads will be closed until further notice until the roads and surrounding grass dry out. There are signs posted on the entrances and they will be taken down when the roads reopen. The cemetery is open to foot traffic from dawn until dusk. The cemetery can be reached at 208-270-1555.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Roberts First Ward Relief Society will have a gardening activity for women 18 and older on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. There will be tips from experts and a few seeds to plant. There will be refreshments and a nursery for children available.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.