ROBERTS — The Market Lake Cemetery roads will be closed until further notice until the roads and surrounding grass dry out. There are signs posted on the entrances and they will be taken down when the roads reopen. The cemetery is open to foot traffic from dawn until dusk. The cemetery can be reached at 208-270-1555.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Roberts First Ward Relief Society will have a gardening activity for women 18 and older on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. There will be tips from experts and a few seeds to plant. There will be refreshments and a nursery for children available.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roberts will hold special Easter Sacrament Meeting services on April 9. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Roberts Second Ward will have their service at 9 a.m. and the Roberts First Ward will hold theirs at 10:30 a.m. There will not be any other meetings that day for either ward.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on April 6 at 1:15 p.m. will have an Easter and rabbit theme! There may even be some furry guests.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s pick is a children’s book. How to Babysit a Grandpa by Jean Reagan is a comical and heartwarming book about how to play, go for a walk and eat snacks with grandpa. The book is part of a broader how-to series of similar nature.
Happy Birthday to Emily Lowe, Marie Ward and Taylor Berrett. Other birthdays this week include the following: April 6 — April Jo Fullmer, Gary Jackson and Kiaron Jackson; April 7 — Krysta Morrarty; April 8 — Clint Edelmayer, Emma Roberts and Kim Bell; April 9 — LaRae Jackson, Phyllis Harkness and Wylma Cooley; April 10 — Aleeya Gratiot, Gordan Egan, Heather Lowe, Sonja Padigimus and Tylee Gratiot; April 11 — MaKayla Palmer and Rosalva Leon.
Happy Anniversary today to Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Brown and Mr. & Mrs. Craig Gilchrist. Happy Anniversary April 6 to Mr. & Mrs. Mark Lounsbury; April 11 to Mr. & Mrs. Jason Sharp.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: April 6 — Pulled pork sandwich, pinto beans, carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; April 7 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; April 10 — Mac & cheese, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; April 11 — Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; April 12 — Walking taco, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
