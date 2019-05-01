Roberts resident holds recital in Idaho Falls

ROBERTS—The city held their annual Easter egg hunt at the Mustang Center on April 20. Children were split into two groups, one for older children and one for younger. While the weather wasn’t perfect, citizens were grateful there was no rain.
Cammy Harris, of Roberts, held a recital for the students who take piano and voice lessons from her. The recital was held at Chesbros in Idaho Falls, with piano duets and solos, as well as renditions of classic Disney songs sung by the students.
Carol Harkness put together a gathering of friends and family at the senior center in Ririe on April 27, in honor of her mother Lupe Cohea. A memorial will be held at a later date in Roberts.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: May 1—Heather Brown; May 2—Elaine Robison; May 3—Natalie Lopez, Edgar Ibarra; May 5—Gary Johnson; May 6—Timothy Wetherbee, Kevin Edelmeyer; May 7—Tristan Bell, Steve Rawson.
