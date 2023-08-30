ROBERTS — Grain Harvest is in full swing in the Roberts area. Farmers are working long hours in the fields in combines of red or green. Trucks line the roads waiting for full loads to haul to the elevator or storage bins. Grain dust and chaff hanging in the air are lending a warm red hue to the western sunsets.
Roberts Elementary School will be closed Monday Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
Road Construction on 2858 E is expected to last until about the end of September between 664 N and Roberts Elementary School. Delays are expected and alternative routes suggested, according to the Roberts City Website.
Roberts Elementary School Breakfasts this week are: Aug 31 — Cereal choice, French toast sticks, syrup cup, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 1 — Cereal choice, pancake, syrup cup, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 5 — Cereal choice, pizza-sausage gravy, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 6 — Oatmeal with brown sugar, waffle, syrup cup, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety.
Roberts Elementary School Lunches this week are: Aug 31 — Hamburger with bun, pinto beans, green beans, strawberry shortcake, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 1 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 5 — Chicken fried beef, broccoli, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 6 — Chicken strip basket, fruit choices and milk variety.
Happy Birthday to Dick Berrett and Leslie Hendrian. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug 31 — Karol Taylor and Travis Aicher; Sept 1 — Terry Anderson, Gina Thomas and Raiden Smith; Sept 2 — Carol Harkness, Gracie Marhsall and Hirving Vazques; Sept 3 — Hadley Edelmayer, Jeremy Lamb and Mike Pickett; Sept 4 — Beverly Horton, Tori Padigimus and Lexi Padigimus; Sept 5 — Gabriel Lowe.
Happy Anniversary to Richard and Kaye Berrett on Sept 4.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.