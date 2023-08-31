ROBERTS — A sudden rise in wind speeds on the evening of Tuesday, Aug 29, caught residents off guard. According to weather.gov, wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in the Roberts area at about 7:45 p.m. The swift change created zero visibility conditions in seconds in some areas. A rainbow hung in the dust particles to the south. The gale lasted for several minutes, with gusts of 57 mph and 60 mph sustained 5 minutes apart, and then, almost instantaneously, the gusts ceased and a typical Idaho wind resumed. Many residents had to retrieve trashcans and other items, but some lost trees, fences, and suffered other property damage.
The Relief Society of the Roberts First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Grain Harvest is hosting Gina Larsen for a special activity focused on decluttering. This activity isn’t like many of the extreme programs that require tossing out so many things, but rather focuses on clearing your space and mind in the various stages of life. Women of all ages are welcome to attend the activity at the church on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The National Day of Service is on Sept. 11. The wards of the Terreton Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be participating in various service opportunities in the area. The Roberts 1st Ward is meeting at 5:00 at the church. The Priesthood groups will be carrying out service for various people in the community in their yards and homes, and the women’s organizations and children will be making fleece blankets for foster kids and snack bags for the Ronald McDonald House at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Those who wish to attend and/or donate are invited to bring canned goods for the Roberts food pantry, snacks for the Ronald McDonald House, and coats for the wall of warmth that will be set up in November at the Roberts City Park by Alliance for the Greater Roberts Area. After the service projects there will be a BBQ at 7:00 p.m. at Mustang Park.
The Roberts City Council will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 12 at City Hall.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s title, On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness by Andrew Peterson, is the first book in a series of four books called The Wingfeather Saga. In a story that appeals to mid-elementary school ages, teens and adults, siblings Janner, Tink and Leeli, live in a world that is now ruled by the Fangs. The fangs invaded years earlier and have been scouring the villages and homes for the Jewels of Anniera ever since, and sometimes they take people away in the Black Carriage.
Roberts Elementary School Breakfasts this week are: Sept 7 – Bagel with cream cheese, yogurt parfait, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 8 – Cereal choice, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 11 – Cereal choice, breakfast on a stick, syrup cups, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 12– Breakfast bars choice, pancake sandwich, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety; Sept 13 – Oatmeal with brown sugar, mini cinnis, hashbrown patty, fruit choice, juice variety and milk variety.
Roberts Elementary School Lunches this week are: Sept 7 – Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 8 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 11 – Taco pie with salad topping, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 12 – Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, carrots, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept 13 – Pigs in a blanket, pinto beans, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety.
Happy Birthday to Logan Clinger and Jason James. Other birthdays this week include the following: Sept 7 – Charlee Jackson and Irene Hernandez; Sept 8 – Rick Calder, Ryan Raymond, Alexis Janson and Declan Lowe; Sept 9 – Asher Terry, Brylee Robison, Dustin Stibal, Jennie Lee Tafoya and John Colbet; Sept 10 – Marilee Hunt; Sept 11 – Jacinto Linares, Fred Brewer and Linares Murillo Jacinto; Sept 12 – CJ Boone, Robert Freeman and Jason Smith.
Happy Anniversary to Jason and Kendra James on Sept 9 and Kellen and Amanda Buck on Sept 10.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
