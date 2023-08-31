ROBERTS — A sudden rise in wind speeds on the evening of Tuesday, Aug 29, caught residents off guard. According to weather.gov, wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in the Roberts area at about 7:45 p.m. The swift change created zero visibility conditions in seconds in some areas. A rainbow hung in the dust particles to the south. The gale lasted for several minutes, with gusts of 57 mph and 60 mph sustained 5 minutes apart, and then, almost instantaneously, the gusts ceased and a typical Idaho wind resumed. Many residents had to retrieve trashcans and other items, but some lost trees, fences, and suffered other property damage.

The Relief Society of the Roberts First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Grain Harvest is hosting Gina Larsen for a special activity focused on decluttering. This activity isn’t like many of the extreme programs that require tossing out so many things, but rather focuses on clearing your space and mind in the various stages of life. Women of all ages are welcome to attend the activity at the church on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.


