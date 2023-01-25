ROBERTS — Roberts is returning to the Local Scenes of the Jefferson Star. Kara Welch will be writing the column for the community. She has lived most of her life in the Roberts area, where her fascination with writing began in 6th grade at Roberts Middle School when Mrs. Bonnie Seegmiller introduced her to the magic words can conjure. She is excited to have an opportunity to use her passion to serve the Roberts Community she loves.

There will be a Market Lake Day committee meeting Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Roberts City Hall. Everyone is welcome. Bring your ideas. Volunteers for Market Lake Day are still needed.


