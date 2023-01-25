Connie Surerus, retired Roberts Elementary School teacher, reads The Snowy Day, authored and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats, to a group of children during story time at the Roberts City Library on January 19th. The book selections that day were all snow related. Surerus gave the children things to look for in the pictures and asked them questions about what was happening in the book or what they thought would happen next as she read.
Connie Surerus, retired Roberts Elementary School teacher, reads The Snowy Day, authored and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats, to a group of children during story time at the Roberts City Library on January 19th. The book selections that day were all snow related. Surerus gave the children things to look for in the pictures and asked them questions about what was happening in the book or what they thought would happen next as she read.
ROBERTS — Roberts is returning to the Local Scenes of the Jefferson Star. Kara Welch will be writing the column for the community. She has lived most of her life in the Roberts area, where her fascination with writing began in 6th grade at Roberts Middle School when Mrs. Bonnie Seegmiller introduced her to the magic words can conjure. She is excited to have an opportunity to use her passion to serve the Roberts Community she loves.
There will be a Market Lake Day committee meeting Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Roberts City Hall. Everyone is welcome. Bring your ideas. Volunteers for Market Lake Day are still needed.
The Pope St. John Paul II Parish is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Raffle Saturday, Jan. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ALC building in Terreton for St. Ann’s Catholic Church. St. Ann’s suffered a fire and the parish is raising funds to help rebuild and expand the building. Raffle Tickets can be purchased at the event or at the parish office in Idaho Falls prior to the event. Donations can also be mailed or taken to the parish office.
The Pope St. John Paul II Parish is hosting a Valentine’s Day benefit dinner and dance on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Town Hall in Menan to help meet needs of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Roberts. Proceeds will help with various needs including the purchase and installation of new windows in the Roberts church building. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dance to follow from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 is proposing two school bonds for the March election. Both bonds directly impact Roberts students. The first bond impacts Farnsworth Middle School and Rigby High School, schools that Roberts students attend. The second bond is to build a gym at the Roberts Elementary School. These bonds are independent of each other, meaning either can pass or fail on their own. For more information and future meeting dates and times visit the district office webpage or call the district office.
The Roberts City Library is hosting story time. Story time began again on Jan. 19 and will continue to be on Thursdays at 1:15 p.m. Story time is an exciting and interactive reading of a few books and sometimes includes an activity related to the stories they heard.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.