ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School held its Veterans Day assembly Nov. 8. Veterans, as well as active duty service members from the community, were invited to come and introduce themselves and talk a little bit about their service. Ron Scott served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic from 1970 to 1990. Dan “Boomer” Boomgaarden told a story of getting kicked out of the military when they discovered he was only 16, only to rejoin at 18 and serve in the navy, he said that he learned his patriotic love of his country from good teachers. Tom McKenna, father of Levi and Zoey who both attend Roberts Elementary, is currently in the National Guard and has been deployed twice during his time. James Stringham said “My dream is that we did what we had to, so that you don’t have to.” There were many others that came and shared their time and stories to the children. Afterward, music teacher Cammy Harris led the student body in some songs expressing their gratitude to the service men and women for their sacrifice.
Roberts has installed its first pet waste station at Roberts City Hall. There will be a second one installed at the Mustang Park at a later date.
Jefferson School District No. 251 will have their fall break Nov. 25 to 29.
Roberts Elementary School lunch menu is as follows: Nov. 20 – Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun; Nov. 21 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baby carrots, golden fries; Nov. 22 – Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, groovy green beans. Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join; call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
Happy birthday to: Nov. 20 – Timberly Wright, Bowen Lang, Kobe Jackson, Jason Harris, Margo Jackson and Megan Barnes; Nov. 21 – Angel Cruz, Jaycee Gratiot and Andy Taylor; Nov. 22 – Van Raymond; Nov. 23 – Kasey Edwards; Nov. 24 –Patrick Scrivner.
Happy anniversary to Geoff and Paige Padigimus, who will be celebrating their 11th anniversary Friday.
