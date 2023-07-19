ROBERTS — The Free Summer Meals Program will begin in Roberts on July 24 at the Roberts Elementary School. Kids ages 1 through 18 eat for free, and adults can purchase a meal for $4.50. Monday through Thursday, Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The program will conclude on Aug. 10.

Kindergarten Boot Camp will be starting soon. Kindergarteners for the 2023-2024 school year can participate in boot camp to get used to the classroom space and desks, school building, classroom etiquette, and meet some of their classmates. For more information contact the Roberts Elementary School 208-228-3111. Leave a message if no one is available.


