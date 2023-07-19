ROBERTS — The Free Summer Meals Program will begin in Roberts on July 24 at the Roberts Elementary School. Kids ages 1 through 18 eat for free, and adults can purchase a meal for $4.50. Monday through Thursday, Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The program will conclude on Aug. 10.
Kindergarten Boot Camp will be starting soon. Kindergarteners for the 2023-2024 school year can participate in boot camp to get used to the classroom space and desks, school building, classroom etiquette, and meet some of their classmates. For more information contact the Roberts Elementary School 208-228-3111. Leave a message if no one is available.
The Foodbank Distribution will be Tuesday, July 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Boxes are on a first come first served basis. The distribution is provided by the Idaho Foodbank and Feeding America. Volunteers are welcome to come help.
The Roberts City Library Summer Reading Program kids painted brightly colored rocks as part of their activity this week. After the activity the kids took the rocks around town and placed them in carefully selected spots. Watch for them as you maneuver around Roberts.
Librarian’s Pick: The library recently added over a dozen new ABC books to make learning the alphabet more fun! Children will love Eating the Alphabet by Lois Ehlert as they learn fruits and vegetables for every letter of the alphabet and learning their ABCs with the LMNO peas by Kieth Baker. There are several more new titles to check out!
Happy Birthday to Casey Wakefield, Jolene Smith, Richard Payan and Chelsey Hall. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 20 — Macee Lee Madsen, Ryan Berrett, Vivki Beckman, Marco Lopez and Jose Sanchez; July 21 — Roger Jackson; July 22 — Robyn Lowden, Mike Surerus, Whitney Young Howard, Andrew Ryan Welch, Whitney Smith, Isabel Linares and Emma Gosch; July 23 — Sandy Young, Keegan Gratiot, Zylah Ibarra and Dale Clements; July 24 — Baylee Mason and Pat O’Malley-George; July 25 — Kyzer Lufkin, Aubri Lyn Wright, Brock Berrett and Jeanine Richins.
Happy Anniversary to Anthony and Danielle Berrett on July 20, Lonnie and Tiffany Wright and Luke and Heather Lowe on July 24, and Gabriel and Kristen Lowe on July 25.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.