ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary is adapting to new changes in school schedule, working on distance learning that is available to all students, regardless of access to technology. Last week, teachers put together packets of math, science, reading and spelling homework.
Art teacher Candace Taylor put together an art dream catcher kit to be done at home. PE teacher Tamara Clements put together a list of YouTube channels with good at home workouts, as well as a list of activities to move your body. She challenged every student to get active for at least 1 hour a day. All of these at home supplies, along with textbooks, were put into boxes with each child’s name on them, for pickup.
Principal Matt Hancock sent out a list of time slots based on last name, for people to drive by the school to pick up their student’s box. If you were unable to pick yours up, please call the school to arrange a time. Idahoan was generous enough to donate the boxes, and students are encouraged to decorate them and send in a picture to the school.
Mayor BJ Berlin is reminding everyone to please partake in the 2020 census. If you need help, please contact City Hall.
The Robert’s Garden Club will not be holding their annual Easter egg hunt this year, due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Maintenance projects are scheduled to proceed while following safety protocols. Tree trimming in the park, as well as near the train tracks has already taken place. The city will soon begin repairing the damaged concrete entryway into City Hall.
May 12th primaries will be by mail-in only this year. Please contact the Jefferson County clerk to request a mail in ballot.
Happy birthday to: April 8 – Emma Roberts, Clint Edelmeyer and Kim Bell; April 9 – Phyllis Harkness, Wylma Cooley and LaRae Jackson; April 10 – Gordan Egan, Sonja Padigimus, Aleeya Gratiot and Tylee Gratiot; April 11 – MaKayla Palmer and Rosalva Leon; April 12 – Micael Berret and Laurie Albertson; April 13 – Billie Ann Day and Alvie Day; April 14 — Aubrey Lynn Sharp, Michael Allen Peterson, Gale Scrivner and Brent Berrett.
