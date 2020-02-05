ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary School held a “hard things” party last week. Teacher Hannah Giles helped arrange bringing bounce houses into the gym to celebrate all the “hard things” the students have accomplished already. Every Wednesday during the assembly, a student from every grade is asked to get up and share one hard thing they are proud of themselves for overcoming. Sometimes it is working hard to bring a grade up, learning how to ride a bike or succeeding in football. Secretary Nichole Thueson takes a picture of each child and puts it up on the scrolling TV in the front hall alongside the hard thing they overcame.
•
Robert “B.J.” Berlin said goodbye to a furry family member last week. His old white dog Boudreaux, often seen lounging about around Roberts near BJ’s Bayou, passed away due to old age. The Berlins had him for 14 years, having adopted him from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter years ago. BJ said “he made sure we never got attacked by ducks or squirrels.”
•
Happy birthday to the following: Feb. 6 – Taylei Ann Smuin; Feb. 7 – Rebecca Harkness, Patricia Wells Noble, Ryan Welch, Casey Anderson and Kimberly Madsen; Feb. 8 – Gene Wise; Feb. 9 – Jessey Albertson, Bradley Holm and Alex Easter; Feb. 10 – Dorothy Hemmert and Lianne Buxton; Feb. 11 – Ryan Simon and Haylie Anderson.
•
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Feb. 5 – Super hero taco, pirates pick golden corn; Feb. 6 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pork and beans; Feb. 7 – Super beef nachos, fresh veggies. Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.