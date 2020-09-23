ROBERTS — Last week for art class, Roberts Elementary art teacher Candace Taylor held a themed class centered around the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds. The premise of the book is that anyone can be an artist, even if all you draw is a dot. Students were given various colors of bingo markers and they created artwork using just dots. Mrs. Taylor tries to have the student body do collaborative art projects as often as possible, and this week was no exception. She drew up a large golden frame, and had each student from every class come up and put one dot on the picture. The final product will be displayed in the school this month.
•
Paige Padigimus’s volleyball team, the Volley Lamas, played against another locally put together team from Roberts on Sept 14. Egan Machine, put together by Gordon and Lana Egan along with Jon and Dawn Winder, has been playing together in the Apple Athletic Club for years. The two teams met for the first game of the season, with Egan Machine coming out victorious.
•
An additional PTO meeting was held Sept. 17 to discuss options and possibilities for a Halloween/Fall activity under the current COVID -19 restrictions. Parents were invited to come with suggestions on how to abide by Jefferson County and CDC guidelines for children’s safety. Keeping the students in the classrooms is the top priority in our community. Ideas were exchanged on how to hold a social-distancing friendly fall activity/raffle, to raise funds for the school. When a decision is made, it will be emailed out and posted.
•
The Roberts Elementary school lunch entrees as follows: Sept. 23 – sloppy joes; Sept. 24 – game day pizza; Sept. 25 — chicken strip basket; Sept. 28 – enchiladas; Sept. 29 – chicken niggets with potatoes and gravy. School lunches are served with a vegetable side, fruit, and milk. This year due to COVID, parents are not allowed to join their student for lunch, however they are allowed to check their child out during their lunch break.
•
Happy birthday to the following: today – Buddies Berrett and Tye Tomchak; Sept. 24 – Diane Raymond, Steven Bell and Scout Maren Buck; Sept. 25 – Samuel Polatis, Dusty Stibal, Paisley Sharp; Sept. 26 – Alison Wells, Frank Lee Barnes, Jim Frew; Sept. 27 – Kandice Robison, Bailey Berrett; Sept. 28 – Kathy Weaver, Bennie Cooley, Robert Lang, Bentley Gene Lounsbury; Sept. 29 – Coralee Acor, Raelene Barzee, Taylor Smith, Andrew Wellman, Bob French.
If you have any information or news you’d like to include in the newspaper, you may reach me by phone or email at 208-716-4754 or aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.