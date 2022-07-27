MUD LAKE — The Roberts High school classmates and friends reunion will be July 30 from 1–5 p.m. in the Roberts city park. Live music will be provided by the Barzee Family and Lyle Albertson. Please bring finger food to share and your own chairs. Tableware and bottled water will be provided. In case of inclement weather, meet at the Roberts Senior Citizens’ center. No formal invitations will be mailed out, but you are encouraged to share this information with your friends. You can find updates on Facebook under “I love Roberts Idaho” and “you grew up in Roberts if you remember.”
•
Happy birthday to Shelby Murdock, Lisa Kirkpatrick, andi Williams, Nannette Hall (in memory), Khrista Hulet, and Kaul Shupe. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 28 – Lindsay Dalling, Ann Caudle, Nash Bartlome; July 29 – Bob Bybee, Austin Mitchell, Rusty Tuckett, Cory Hollingsworth; July 30 – Justin Williams, Gary Skidmore, Neal Ball, Richard Mitzi Savage, Creed Calder, Dax Grover, Emily Parker, Angel Santana, and Rhett Scott; July 31 – Phyllis Violet, Celeste Moss, Nancy Durham, Doug Torgerson, Austin Black, Josie Coleman, and Garrett Skidmore; Aug. 1 – Lanie Moss, Sherry Bell, Savannah Petersen, and Bowdry Burtenshaw; Aug. 2 – Jan Pancheri, Karen Pincock, Karen Stoddart, Russ Rumbaugh, Taysie Mecham, and David Sanders; Aug. 3 – Magali Barrientos, Samuel Belnap, Payson Engberson, and Lynn Fransen.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 28 – Bob and Ann Messerli; July 31 – Russ and Kari Rumbaugh; Aug. 3 – Conner and Kim Jacobs.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.