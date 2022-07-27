MUD LAKE — The Roberts High school classmates and friends reunion will be July 30 from 1–5 p.m. in the Roberts city park. Live music will be provided by the Barzee Family and Lyle Albertson. Please bring finger food to share and your own chairs. Tableware and bottled water will be provided. In case of inclement weather, meet at the Roberts Senior Citizens’ center. No formal invitations will be mailed out, but you are encouraged to share this information with your friends. You can find updates on Facebook under “I love Roberts Idaho” and “you grew up in Roberts if you remember.”

