Roberts ward begins renovating community center

ROBERTS — Idaho Day is celebrated March 4.Roberts, as a city, was established before Idaho became a state. Idaho Day is a relatively new holiday, and to celebrate, the City of Roberts will place dozens of flags around the town to commemorate the holiday.
The Roberts Community Clinic is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. It is a general care clinic. The phone number is 208-228-2200.
The Roberts City Library offers free bookmarks with various opportunities for middle and high school students to win $25 to $500. For more details, talk to the Roberts librarian at the circulation desk.
The Roberts Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be renovating the Roberts Community Center (the old senior center). They are looking to make some significant changes to the building, to update it, clean it up and make it more usable for Roberts citizens. The community center is used for parties, receptions and other various events. Roberts Second Ward needs help with demolition, painting, flooring and cleaning, and all are invited to pitch in. Donations are also welcome to help pay for the project. Contact Judy Polatis at 208-709-1601, or Karol Posten at 208-313-7937.
The City of Roberts has released a quarterly report of the city’s finances. Citizens are invited to inspect the detailed record of the financial report. Contact Gale Scrivner at Roberts City Hall to review the report.
Happy birthday to the following: Feb. 12 – Creeson Murdock and Jill Dvoraks; Feb. 13 – Samantha Meservy; Feb. 14 – Merlin Sharp, Dillon Corbin, Veronica Williman and Paiten Morton; Feb. 15 – Mayra Leon, Lupita Leon, Tom Buxton, Slayde Johnson and Nathan Egan; Feb. 17 – Amy Tafoya, Kirk Polatis, Brittany Buck and Rick Weighall; Feb. 18 – Sarah Polatis, Tim Allen and Paige Balster.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is as follows: Feb. 12 – Crispitos w/ cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli; Feb. 13 – Game day pizza, groovy green beans, fruit snacks; Feb. 14 – Chicken strip basket; Feb. 18 – Crispy crazy nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
