ROBERTS — The Roberts Elementary School held Field Day on May 26. Tamara Clements, the school’s Physical Education teacher, organized the event with help and support from other school faculty and staff along with parent volunteers. Field Day encourages physical fitness and getting outside to exercise in fun ways. Classes participated in a variety of games and events, rotating from station to station. One of the stations even included a bounce house with a slide. At the conclusion of the event, the PTO handed out popsicles.
The Activity Days group from the Roberts 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints completed a service project at the Market Lake Cemetery on Friday, May 26. The kids spent time finding veteran graves and placing small flags one foot in front of the headstones in preparation for Memorial Day. As part of this activity, the children, ages 7 to 11, learned proper flag etiquette and discussed how the American Flag should be respectfully treated. They learned about the Memorial Day Holiday, which is held in honor of those who have died, and how it is different from Veteran’s Day, which is for those Veteran’s who are still with us. They also learned about cemeteries: the appropriate way to behave in a cemetery, how graves are laid out, and a little about what goes into caring for and managing a cemetery. Most of the kids were able to find the grave of someone they knew or someone who is related to someone they know. They were given the opportunity to ask questions about the cemetery, flags, burials, and veterans.
