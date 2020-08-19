ROBERTS — Marge Luther, a former Roberts resident, passed away peacefully in her home in Washington Aug. 2 from pancreatic cancer. During her time in Roberts, Marge served as a rural letter carrier for the USPS, as a founding member of the Roberts Quick Response Unit, and was a member of the Roberts Community Church. She is survived by her husband, Marty, sons Mark and Carl, and daughter Sara. Memorial services were held in Anderson Island, Washington.
Roberts Community Church held their annual rummage sale on July 31 and Aug. 1.
Erika Brighton’s Harry Potter themed birthday party on July 31 was a huge success. Erika and her daughter Elizabeth built an entire Diagon Alley in their home, from broomstick and wand shops to an owlrey. The “Leaky Cauldron”, the food table filled to the brim with wizarding inspired treats, was very on theme. The chocolate frogs and pumpkin pastries were a favorite. Guests were sorted into Hogwarts houses as they arrived. The group played Harry Potter charades, trivia and did a scavenger hunt to find wizarding objects throughout the house. Any points won from the games became “house points” for the person’s Hogwarts house. At the end of the evening, the house with the most points won chocolate wands. To close the festive night, Erika made homemade “butterbeer” for the guests.
Roberts 1st Ward held their first enrichment activity since COVID. A local drink mix shop brought their truck to the church, and ward ladies were invited to come through and get a free drink, and chat about ministering and do a quick catch up with the Relief Society presidency. Due to COVID regulations and precautions, masks were worn, ladies stayed in their cars, respecting social distance guidelines.
Roberts Elementary is scheduled to open, along with the rest of the schools in Jefferson School District 251, on Aug. 2. There have been 4 plans laid out by Superintendent Chad Martin, detailing different options surrounding COVID precautions. Those plans can be found on the district website.
Happy birthday to the following: Aug. 12 – Bryanna Coulter, Adrianna Linares; Aug. 13 – Derk Williams, Marie Wells, Nick Fullmer; Aug. 14 – Gloria Alveraz, Kaylee Berrett; Aug. 15 – Melissa Berrett, Dawson Rickie Bell, Stacey Walters; Aug. 16 – Kim Hess, Kaye Berrett, Ron Polson, Wade Gratiot, Travis Lufkin; Aug. 17 – Todd Berrett, Mike Garbo; Aug. 18 – Tyler Marshall, Jason Buxton; Aug. 19 – Sarah Balster, Wyatt Nicholas Fullmer; Aug. 20 – Yovanny Freeman, Ami Bell; Aug. 21 – Robert Freeman, Asher James, Jack Buxton; Aug. 22 – Miriam Badilo, Aiden Johnson, Jaron Kirk Polatis, Shannon Hoffman; Aug. 23 – Maria Valdez, Blake, Blair Green, Jasob Quigley, Linda Bell; Aug. 24 – Chevelle Adison Tomchak, Chassidy Lamb, DeWayne Brown, Mayli Allen; Aug. 25 – Lexus Arnold.
Happy anniversary to the following: Aug. 14 – Justin and MaryAnn Holloway, John and Connie Surerus; Aug. 17 – Byron and Laura Evans.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.