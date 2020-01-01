ROBERTS — Roberts First and Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints combined for one hour sacrament meeting to celebrate Christmas. There were musical numbers and choirs from both wards.
John and Julie Young’s daughter Whitney, her husband Trevor Howard and their young son Spencer have moved back to Roberts. They will be staying with John and Julie while Trevor finishes up classes to become an anesthesiologist.
Happy birthday to the following: Jan. 1 – Jenn Bush and Quincy Scrivner; Jan. 3 – Geoff Padigimus and Sheila Simon; Jan. 4 – Freja Williams, Aydin Justin Berrett, Remy Tomchak and Zachary Green; Jan. 5 – Linda Galey, Christa Quigley, Jordan Robison and Jason Hillman; Jan. 6 – Kayden Young and Justin Vance; Jan. 7 – Maxwell G Hayes.
