Roberts Yard of the Month winners announced

ROBERTS — The Roberts Town and Country Garden Club has selected two winners for Yard of the Month, with one in-town and one out-of-town. The awards were presented on Aug 7. The in-town award was given to Karen Maritt and the out-of-town title was awarded to Ron and Amy Crowder.
Roberts Elementary School will host back to school night on August 22. Students can visit the school from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is a good time to bring school supplies and find classrooms. It’s also an opportunity for parents and guardians to get information on drop off and pick up, daily schedules, and other information for the coming year as well as sign up for the Parent Teacher Organization and/or other volunteer opportunities.
Utility Work will take place in Roberts in 2858 E during the week of Aug 14. Construction will also take place on the road near the end of August. 2858 E runs north-south past Roberts Elementary School, according to the Roberts official website.
The City of Roberts will hold a budget hearing on August 22 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a special meeting.
The foodbank distribution will be August 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis.
Happy Birthday to Kaye Berrett, Ron Polson, Wade Gratiot, Travis Lufkin, Kim Hess and Samuel R. Garcia Sr. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug 17 — Todd Berrett and Mike Garbo; Aug 18– Tyler Marshall and Jason Buxton; Aug 19 — Wyatt Nicholas Fullmer and Sarah Balster; Aug 20 — Yovanny Ibarra; Aug 21 — Brynda Mortimer, Asher James, Jack Buxton, Robert Freeman and Amelia Torres; Aug 22 — Aiden Johnson, Jaron Kirk Polatis and Miriam Badillo.
Happy Anniversary to Kenny and Joan Marshall. Other anniversaries this week are Byron and Laura Evans celebrating their 50th on Aug 17, Brian and Sandra Tomchak on Aug 18, and Nathan and Christina Lords on Aug 19.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com
