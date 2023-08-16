Roberts Yard of the Month winners announced

Left to Right: Amy and Ron Crowder stand with their award for Yard of the Month with Vicki Torres and Molly Graeber..

 Photo Courtesy Vicki Torres

ROBERTS — The Roberts Town and Country Garden Club has selected two winners for Yard of the Month, with one in-town and one out-of-town. The awards were presented on Aug 7. The in-town award was given to Karen Maritt and the out-of-town title was awarded to Ron and Amy Crowder.

Roberts Elementary School will host back to school night on August 22. Students can visit the school from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is a good time to bring school supplies and find classrooms. It’s also an opportunity for parents and guardians to get information on drop off and pick up, daily schedules, and other information for the coming year as well as sign up for the Parent Teacher Organization and/or other volunteer opportunities.


