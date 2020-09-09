ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary was able to complete their cafeteria/gym renovation before the first day of school. The old flooring was torn up, replaced, and painted with designs in school colors.
Timlee Geisler with Eastern Idaho Public Health and other young volunteers painted hopscotch and other games and patterns on the new walking path behind Roberts elementary. The pattern was designed by the outgoing fifth graders last year, and Principal Matt Hancock.
Tannis Robison began teaching fifth grade at Roberts Elementary. She took over Barbara Raymond’s position, who retired last year after many years working in the school system. Tannis has new ideas to connect with the students, helping them grow and learn during this new style of learning.
Matt and Kandice Robison are in the middle of building their new home on Bassett Rd. They are currently working on finishing the trim and tile. They were able to purchase a chunk of land from Wesley Albertson.
Dean Zollinger has permanently moved into a nursing home due to his declining health. Due to COVID, visitors must stay 6 ft. in distance outside of his window, but he is permitted to come up to the window to talk. Any who would like to arrange a visit can reach out to his daughter, Marie Wright.
Byron and Laura Evans have begun the remodel on their home. They tore out the old pool behind their home, as well as a few rooms that were part of the original house. They will be putting in a new basement and couple of rooms.
Spud harvest is well underway in Roberts this year. Due to a patch of good weather, digging for potatoes began a little earlier than usual. Potato trucks can be seen up and down all of the backroads while they are being hauled to local potato cellars.
Happy birthday to: Sept. 1 – Raiden Smith, Terry Anderson and Gina Johnson; Sept. 2 – Gracie Marshall and Carol Harkness; Sept. 3 – Mike Pickett, Hadley Steele Edelmeyer and Jeremy Lamb; Sept. 4 – Lexi Padigimus, Tori Padigimus and Beverly Horton; Sept. 6 – Logan Clinger and Jason James; Sept. 7 – Charlee Jackson; Sept. 8 – Alexis Janson, Rick Calder and Ryan Raymond; Sept. 9 – Waa Sanneh, Brylee Robison, Dustin R. Stibal, Jennie Lee Tafoya and John Colbet; Sept. 10 – Marilee Hunt; Sept. 11 – Jacinto Linares and Fred Brewer; Sept. 12 – Robert Freeman, Jason Smith, Jay Lamb and CJ Boone; Sept. 14 – Kennedi Janson; Sept. 15 – Kyler Stoker, Kaylie Ann Holloway and Thaen Jackson; Sept. 16 – Kory Edelemyer.
Happy anniversary to: Sept. 14 – Wade and Elaine Robison.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me by text or phone at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.