Roctober musical program a kick amongst viewers

CLARK COUNTY—It is now November. The weather is colder. Before going outside, a person must make sure to put on an extra layer or two to stay warm.
•
The Lions Club Turkey Shoot brought people of all ages together in Dubois on Oct. 27. A raffle for a Traeger smoker was won by Jacob Taylor of the Sheep Station. LaPreal Henman of Dubois won the outdoor snowman decoration. Youth winners were Joey Costello, Nina Ellis, Kaylee Horning, Kelvin Puentes, Ramses Sanchez, and Mercedes Wilding. Turkeys were won by many target shooters and Bingo players.
•
A school carnival took place on Oct. 26. It was held at the Dubois Community Center. There were games, food, and lots of prizes for all who attended the event. Lions Club members were there to help with Bingo.
•
Roctober was a fun musical program held on Halloween afternoon at Lindy Ross Elementary. Students in music classes taught by Michelle Stewart performed for parents and all others gathered for the fun show. There was a lot of scary singing with many funny songs as well. Some students played flute recorders and some played ukuleles. The songs were about Halloween. In between songs, students did some dialogues with jokes. It was a great time with the students showing their wonderful talent. Michelle does an awesome job with the music program at Clark County Schools.
•
Marisol Perez and Yesenia Espinoza played on the All -Star Volleyball game in Idaho Falls on Nov. 1st. They are seniors at Clark County High School. Dulce Chavez is a senior who also played volleyball. She was at the game and received a scholarship then.
•
Boys basketball practice at CCHS will begin on Nov. 9th. Sadly, there will be no girls’ basketball team. Best wishes to the boys and their coaches for the upcoming basketball season.
•
A new school food service director has been hired. Janitizi Furniss is the new director for Clark County School District’s food program.
•
Idaho State University is hosting STEM Day today. Students from CCHS will be participating.
•
The school board will meet this month on Nov. 12th at 5:30 p.m. in the high school. That day is also the regular meeting of the Clark County Commissioners at the courthouse.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois went to Mackay for a day to take part in grant selections. She is on the District Six committee for Idaho Heritage Trust Grants. The grants are awarded for community historical projects. Those on the committee review grant applications. They are sent on for further review at the state level and then the winners are selected. Grants awarded are funded by the Idaho classic car license plate sales.
•
Libby Marsten of Pocatello spent several days in Dubois visiting Danette Frederiksen. They took a drive to Kilgore and then across Porcupine Pass to Spencer where they had dinner in Spencer. When they stopped to take photos at the summit, a very large skunk appeared on the road. Perhaps that place on Porcupine Pass should be named Skunk Summit!
•
Ellen Laird and her daughter Brenda, of Dubois, attended the wedding of her daughter Pamela on Oct. 26. The wedding of Barry Peterson and Pamela Laird took place in Idaho Falls. All of Ellen’s children were there for the celebration.
•
The Dubois Lions Club continues to work on their scholarship calendar. New names for birthdays and anniversaries are welcome. The information is needed now and can be given to Bonnie Stoddard. Call her at 208-680-5466 to order a calendar. Money raised from calendar sales is used for scholarships for students who graduate from Clark County High School.
•
Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. is the annual Search and Rescue banquet. It will be held at the Lindy Ross Elementary gym. Donations of items for door prize raffles are welcomed. Please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to donate and for more information.
•
Starting on Nov. 17, the Clark County Solid Waste site will begin winter hours. The site will be open on Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•
Operation Christmas Child shoe box donations will be accepted now until middle of November at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. A shoe box filled with small toys and other gifts is a way to reach children with God’s love in many countries. Donations of shoe box items as well as a small donation to cover shipping costs are greatly appreciated. More information can be found online at www.samaritanspurse.org or by calling 1-800-353-5949.
•
A day of shopping in Dubois will take place on Dec. 1. Laurie Small is coordinating the Clark County Holiday Market. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dubois Community Center. There are already fifteen vendors scheduled and more are needed. Contact Laurie at the Dubois City Annex building or by calling 208-374-5271.
•
Dubois City Council meets tonight at 7p.m.
•
Happy Birthday today to Adilene Hernandez, Daniel Stewart, Jennifer Whitmill Savillimares, and Monica McCord; Nov. 8 – Sheila Monroe, Itzabella Aguilar, Brooke Laird, and Mary Ann Fitzwater; Nov. 9 – Lisa Holden Jackson, Ronda Schroeder, Ken Marino, Gabriela Lopez, and Jeremy Condie; Nov. 10 – Maria Dolores Estrada, Brian Panquerne, Clarence Haight, Ann Carver, Darlene Bitsoi, Noe Perez, Tyson Schwartz, and Paige Martinez; Nov. 11 – Stacy Roedel, Emmanuel Hernandez, Truxton Ricks, Shaylee Henman, Rick Schroeder, Ciara Pancheri, and LaRee Billman; Nov. 12 – Felipe Contreras, Jocelin Morales, and Roy Frazier; Nov. 13 – Adrian Rangel, Hank Hagenbarth, Nate King, Rick Vaughan, Bonita Bitsoi, Trace Hillman, and Israel Aguilar.
•
Happy Wedding Anniversary today to Steven & Linda Little; Nov. 9 – Rhett & Whitney Ricks; Nov. 10 – Tyson & Lana Schwartz and Paul & Christine Williams; Nov. 11 – Steve & Amanda Genetti; Nov. 12 – John & Lisa Clements, Lance & Michelle Billman, and Lynn & Lana Tomlinson.
•
Sending heartfelt thanks to all who have served and who are currently serving in our nation’s military. May we all celebrate them in befitting ways on November 11th, Veteran’s Day. Thank you very much for your care and contribution to our country.