Rodeo weekend brings stretch limos and street dancing

CLARK COUNTY — Rodeo weekend in Dubois was exciting. From the Saturday parade, kids dummy roping and sheep riding to the appearance of ten-time rodeo bull fighting champion, Dusty Tuckness, there was a lot to take in. Saturday was sunny and warm then Sunday was rainy and cold. Through it all, good times prevailed.
•
US flags decorated the parade route that started on Main Street in Dubois June 27. It was the rodeo weekend kickoff celebration. Leading the parade were the military veterans in Jim Tarpley’s 1940 Ford car. Rodeo queens on horseback followed, then the Pete McGarry mule drawn wagon that carried the Parade Marshall and Pioneer Queen, Mac and Deanna Murdock.
The Clark County Teachers float in the parade won the overall best prize. Winning the best theme prize was the Dubois Lions Club. Other parade winners include first place in Wagons and Buggies was Pete McGarry’s mule wagon and second place was Michelle Meyers with her miniature horses and cart; Top three business entries were Ike’s 66, Dubois Storage, and High Planes Propane; Top three organizations were Dubois Lions Club, Hamer Lions Club, and the Forest Service; in the religious category was the Dubois Community Baptist Church; Top three in kid’s bikes and four wheelers were Aaron Sanchez, Ramses Sanchez and Byron Martinez; Open class winner was the Clark County Ambulance; in the Humorous category there was a camel and white bison brought by Gerald Williams; Antique vehicle entries and winners were Jim Tarpley’s 1940 pickup and John Phillip’s old pickup; in the Agricultural category there was Randy Grover and his old tractor; Adult Horsemanship was won by Jill Grover and other entrants were Phillip and Connie Wagoner.
Rodeo parade chairman Bonnie Stoddard said, “Thanks to all who took part in the rodeo parade. You made one of our best parades for our 64th annual rodeo.”
•
Rodeo announcer Cache Crane showed up at the Dubois rodeo in style. He arrived in a stretch limo and he wore a fancy pink jacket as he performed his duties from the announcer’s stand.
•
Rodeo winners are as follows: Calf Roping – 1) Ryan Yamauchi of Soda Springs with 9.7 seconds; 2) Clint Arave of Blackfoot with 11.1 seconds; 3) Kolby Hughts of St. George, Utah with 11.5 seconds; 4) Tom Simpson of Malad with 11.9 seconds.
•
Breakaway Roping – 1) Kara Burns of Idaho Falls with 2.7 seconds; 2) Myra Rudolph of Driggs with 3.1 seconds; 3/4) Ashley Koenig of Bozeman, Mont. with 4.0 seconds; 3/4) Kara Avery of Idaho Falls with 4.0 seconds; 5) Kaycee Rodger of Dillon, Mont. with 4.6 seconds.
Team Roping – 1) Dale Beney of Toocket, Wash. and Jesse Hines of Hondo, Texas; 2) Chaz Kananen of Twin Falls and Max Kuttler of American Falls with 4.6 seconds; ¾) Rhett Jacobs of Dubois and Chance Moldenhaver of American Falls with 5.0 seconds; ¾) Trey Blackmore of Prescott, Ariz. and Clay Elington of Rigby with 5.0 seconds; 5, 6, and 7) Jake Partner of Dubois and Chance Moldenhaver with 5.3 seconds; Steve Sherwood of Grace and Corey Bramwell of Prescott, Ariz. with 5.3 seconds; Payson Munns of Rexburg and Britt Newman of St. Anthony with 5.3 seconds.
•
Barrel Racing – 1) Jamie Gee of Twin Falls with 18.045 seconds; 2) Ashley Hallel of Marana, Ariz. with 18.107 seconds; 3) Brittney Webster of St. Anthony with 18.200 seconds; 4) Lexie Weaver of Twin Falls with 18.426 seconds.
•
Steer Wrestling – 1) Olin Hannum of Malad with 4.5 seconds; 2) Baylor Roche of Tremonton, Utah with 5.4 seconds; 3) Wyatt Kinghorn of Dubois with 5.5 seconds; 4) Cody Krdul of Salmon with 5.9 seconds; 5) Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot with 6 seconds.
•
Bareback Riding – 1) Clay Stone of Blackfoot with a score of 80; 2) Cache Hill of Auburn, Calif. with a score of 79; 3) Kelby Schneiter of Rexburg.
•
Saddle Bronc Riding – 1) Tanner Hollenbeck of Dillon, Mont. with a score of 72; 2) Alan Gobert of Browning, Mont. with a score of 71; 3) Sam Harper of Paradise Valley, Nev. with a score of 67; 4) Russell Kay of St. Anthony with a score of 66; 5) Wyatt Hurst of Shelley with a score of 61.
•
Bull Riding – 1/2/3) Coby Johnson of Blackfoot with a score of 76; 1/2/3) Tristan Hutchings of Blackfoot with a score of 76; 4) Hoke Corgatelli of Challis with a score of 72.
•
An old-fashioned street dance took place on Main Street in Dubois on Rodeo Saturday July 27. There was music by the Rockin’ A Band that went on until 11:00 p.m. It was a fun time for everyone.
•
Clark County Court Deputy Clerk Angie Calzadais was honored at a luncheon by her co-workers at the courthouse on June 30. She will be moving to Texas soon.
•
Clark County Assessor Carrie May had a birthday lunch July 1 and later that day she and her husband Bart went to celebrate with family in Idaho Falls.
•
4-H students made soda pop bird feeders last week. They also covered pine cones with peanut butter and bird seed to hang up outside at their homes.
•
The CCHS graduating class of 1980 decided to postpone their reunion until September.
•
Vacation Bible School at the Dubois Community Baptist Church is being planned for the last week in July. Watch for more details about that soon!
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Susie Shifflett, Greg Jorgensen and JosaLyn Doherty; July 9 – Jasmine Jackson, Samantha Guiterrez, Keith Bramwell, Konnie Crezee, Lynn Hoggan, Annette Zweifel, Wacey Barg, Mathew Henman, Kristy Thomas, Paul Cobarubias and Nancy Frederiksen; July 10 – Rachel Ann Garza, Mary Marino, Mckya May and Haydn Bankhead; July 11 – Ameyalli Ruiz, Emma Leigh Hurst and Ethan Radin; July 12 – Bailey Tubbs, Judith Maldonado, Edith Raya, Dilllon Weaver, Lili Alfaro and Phylis Ward; July 13 – Hannah Smith, Maria Ramierz, Shantae Crezee, John. A. Larick, Jr., Salomon Martinez, Russ Kerr and Mary Kruse; July 14 – Anna West, Aurealia Ramierz, Terry Garze and Ashley Anderson.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Tyson and Lana Schwartz; Rhett and Brittany Jacobs; July 9 – Weston and Jinny Miller; July 12 – Sedar and Danna Beckman; July 13 – Curt and Erin Mortensen.
•
Enjoy the beautiful summer days. Please keep me posted with news to share here.