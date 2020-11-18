GARFIELD — The Garfield First Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints got together on Nov. 17. They had a “Speed Friendshipping” activity. This was held to get to know the women in the ward better.
•
Students at Rigby High School put together a virtual Veterans Day assembly to honor those that have served in the military. If you have not seen it and would like to see it, it can still be viewed on YouTube. For the link, go to “I Love Rigby AND I’m allowed to talk about it” Facebook. It was posted on Nov. 11.
•
Attention Veterans: Connie Butterfield reported that The Department of the Interior says that now the entrance fees for national parks will be permanently waived for Veterans and Gold Star Families, which are military families who have lost a loved one in service to this country. They will no longer have to pay to visit a national park. “This free entrance to our nation’s lands is a tangible and meaningful way we can honor the service and sacrifice of all those who have worn our country’s uniform,” said David Bernhardt, the Secretary of the Interior.
•
Pay IT Forward Jefferson County is needing size 6 diapers. Donations can be dropped off at the Crown of Life AWANA Center and the Rigby Police Station.
•
Josh Rolfe, a resident of Garfield, has been helping get the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints sacrament meeting online. He is also working to get classes online.
•
A virtual Christmas Devotional will be held at 6:00 p.m. Dec. 6. It by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. There will be pre-recorded music from previous devotions, provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. Viewing will be available on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
Rigby Middle School wrestling recently had a dual with District 91 at the Rigby Middle School. It was 4 – 0 and they got third place with the most team points.
•
A toy drive is going on to benefit Project Christmas. This is a community initiative that helps Jefferson County children in need. Donations are being accepted at Cottonwood Elementary and at Mrs. Powell’s in Rigby. Everyone who donates at Mrs. Powell’s will receive a free cookie and a ticket to be entered in a raffle for a gift basket.
•
The Young Women throughout the world of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints were invited to gather for a special Face to Face Event held on Nov. 15. It was with Bonnie H. Cordon, Michelle Craig and Becky Craven. It was to celebrate 150 years of amazing young women and leaders. If you missed the event, check ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
The Rigby Middle School Wrestling announced a 57–37 win over Madison for last week.
•
Thanksgiving Break for students in the Jefferson School District 251 (JSD 251) will be Nov. 21 – Nov. 29. School will start up again on Nov. 30.
•
Nov. 20 marks the end of the trimester for schools in JSD 251.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Nov. 18 – Tasty Tot Casserole, Beast Mode Broccoli, Whole Wheat Bun, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 19 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 20 – (Curbside Meal) Crispy Corn Dog, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk
•
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Nov. 18 – Potato Bar, Whole Wheat Bun or Waling Taco with Doritos, Pizza with Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 19 – Taco Pie with Salad Topping or Cheese Burger, Pizza, Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Milk; Nov. 20 – (Curbside Meal) Crispy Corn Dog, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk
•
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Nov. 18 – Crispito, Cheese Sause, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic Toast or Pizza, Sloppy Joe, Hoagie Choices with Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk; Nov. 19 – Rib Q, Hamburger Bun or Pizza, Super Beef Nachos with Green Beans, Black Bean Bonanza, Fruit, Milk; Nov. 20 – (Curbside Meal), Crispy Corn Dog, Steamed Carrots, Choice Canned Fruit, Milk
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 18 – Kathleen Anderson and Melynda Gessel
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.