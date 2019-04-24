Rounds and Backus marry in San Diego

GARFIELD—Garfield First Ward Young Women’s camp this year will be July 23 to 26. Mark your calendars.
•
For the Rigby Invitational Varsity Track Meet held at Rigby High School, Ashley Jenson took 2nd in pole vaulting, Megan Clements took 4th, and Jaysen Gessell took 5th for men’s.
•
Daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, Nikki Potter living in Peoria, Ariz., has been coaching her 7-year old son’s (Kayzten Potter) flag football team for the first and second grades. Nikki is the head coach for the first and second graders. They have done great this season and they made it into finals. If they win finals then they will go to the final championships in Phoenix. We wish them good luck in finals!
•
Lisha Rounds and Scott Backus from Virginia were married last weekend in the San Diego Temple. Lisha is the granddaughter of Norma Rounds and she taught school for 30 years. They went on their honeymoon to Hawaii.
•
Lorin and Ilene Anderson had a big family reunion this past week. The kids played games and they enjoyed the Easter egg hunt.
•
Norma Rounds went to Iona Ward for sacrament meeting this last Sunday. She watched her grandson Eric Albaugh bless their new baby boy named Hunter Joseph. Eric gave Norma a ride in his razor up and down the hills of Taylor Mountain. Norma said they went straight up and down, but she had fun.
•
Recent visitors at Norma Rounds’ house were Jim and Janet Bunnell, her neighbors . Glad to report that Jim’s health is improving.
•
Brent and Rose Ann Stout had their annual Easter Egg hunt for their family. It was fun to watch to kids hunt for their eggs in the grass.
•
Ilene Mathews is enjoying a visit from her sister, Ruth. They had a party with all their brothers and sisters that were home. Ruth is from Bountiful, Utah.
•
Melinda from New Jersey, grand daughter of Norma Rounds and daughter of Tom and Sandy Albaugh. She has been visiting here for the week and left Sunday morning to go back home.
•
Dee Sellars was able to return to his home in Rexburg after having his hip replaced as an accident happened in Arizona from a fall.
•
Monday night the Young Single Adults gathered together at Sister Sharon Storer’s home. Not only did they study the gospel but they sure enjoyed casserole, ice cream, and cake!
•
Judy Polatis and her daughter Lindsey made a trip to Mexico this past week and were able to bring home the other daughter, Maddy. Maddy was attending college there. They brought her home and will be married this month.
•
If you look at the farm of Larry Rounds you would see tractors ready to go to work. Only the rains keeps them from working as it is always too wet.
•
Norma Rounds’ granddaughter Ladawn Albaugh was married in the Rexburg Temple on Friday, April 12. The couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Disneyland.