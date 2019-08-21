GARFIELD — Norma Rounds went to Benson, Utah, Aug. 11 and had a wonderful time with her family and seeing missionaries off. Her son, Rod, and his wife Kathy Rounds had their mission farewell along with her granddaughter, Tabre Ballard. Rod and Kathy Rounds will be serving a two-year mission in Canada. They left Aug. 11. Tabre Ballard, the daughter of Todd and Noreen Ballard (Norma’s daughter) will be serving in Alabama. After church meetings, 207 relatives of Norma’s had a get-together behind the church house in the park. They enjoyed food, visiting and watched a slide show of Norma’s wonderful life over the past 96 years.
•
Troy (Norma Rounds’ grandson) and his wife, Shantel Hill, and their beautiful family came to visit Norma Aug. 15. They are from Wyoming. They visited with family Aug. 15 through Aug. 18. Troy Hill is the son of Ned and Jolene Hill (Norma’s daughter).
•
Norma Rounds’ granddaughter Kallie Slater received her mission call. She will be serving a two-year mission in Los Angeles, Calif. Slater is the daughter of Tom and Sandy Albagh (Norma’s daughter). She will be leaving Oct. 23.
•
Sondi Maxfield (formerly from the Garfield area) came to visit the area Aug. 10 and 11. She currently lives in Kamas, Utah. Maxfield and her kids enjoyed going to Jackson Hole, Cowboy Coaster, Bar J Wranglers, karaoke in the car and huckleberry picking. Maxfield visited with old ward members Aug. 11.
•
Ashley Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, went backpacking for three days from Aug. 6 though 8 in the Sawtooth Mountains near Stanley, Idaho. She went with her cousin, Daysha Hampton. They hiked to beautiful mountain lakes and saw beautiful mountain ranges. When she returned home she busily packed to moved down to Logan, Utah where she will be attending college at Utah State University.
•
The “Swap Til You Drop” Relief Society activity for Garfield First Ward was held Aug. 8 at the Garfield Church Gymnasium. There were about 50 women that attended.
•
The Garfield First Ward campout was Aug. 9 and 10 at the church farm by Birch Creek, east of Ririe. About 100 members came for the campout and some came just for dinner. For dinner they had pulled pork and for breakfast they served pancakes, sausages and hash browns. They also had a service project of cleaning up branches, and then afterward the kids played on a water slide.
•
The next Idaho Falls Temple Relief Society trip will be Aug. 23 for the 10:00 a.m. session. Meet at the Garfield Church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool.
•
The Garfield First Young Women and Young Men held a free car wash Aug. 13 at the Garfield Church for their mutual activity.
•
The Garfield First Ward 10- to 11-year-old activity day girls went huckleberry picking Aug. 13 at Kelly Canyon. They also did a little karaoke on the car ride. They talked about their mothers and picking it for them because their moms wanted to make huckleberry jam (of course they had their fair share as well).
•
On Aug. 15, the Rigby South Stake had a Burger Burn. They invited Rigby High School youth grades nine through 12. They met at the Rigby Lake shelter where they had a spike ball tournament, volleyball, good food, friends and fun. Their leadership talents were needed to get “Be the Good” going at the high school (a program all about opportunities to serve).
•
The Rigby 17th Spanish Ward had a great time at girls camp. They went to Rock Creek. The youth also went to the Idaho Falls Temple for baptisms for the dead.